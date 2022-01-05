Fashion
Fashion stocks are skyrocketing, but will they stay in the air? – WWD
Fashion is perhaps her most difficult act to follow.
Industry has largely taken advantage of COVID-19 uncertainty and an epic global supply chain save last year to post big gains on Wall Street as businesses reorganize for the pandemic and beyond.
But while investors can quickly put businesses on a pedestal and continue to invest more money in a booming market, they can also make a dime. And as the market settles into 2022, comparisons to last year’s bullish rush will only get tougher – and come just as the government stimulus measures that have helped prop up the economy have set in. fade.
For now, the rush is still here – and it’s not just the new IPOs that are getting attention.
After rising 18.7% last year, the Dow Jones Industrial Average set a new all-time high on Tuesday – again – briefly trading at 36,734.84 before closing 0.6% higher, or 214.59 points, at 36,799.65.
The luxury clientele dominated the fashion market, including Hermès International, up 74.6% in 2021; Brunello Cucinelli, 69.4%; Versace’s parent company, Capri Holdings Ltd., 54.6%; LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, 42.3%; Estée Lauder Cos. Inc., 39.1% and Moncler, 28%.
There were also winners lower on the price scale, including Abercrombie & Fitch Co., up 71.1 percent; Ulta Beauty Inc., 43.6%; Target Corp., 31.1%; American Eagle Outfitters Inc., 26.2 percent, and Levi Strauss & Co., 24.7 percent. (Last year’s leader was Macy’s Inc. with a 123.7% run that was fueled by a push from activist investors to separate e-commerce and brick-and-mortar operations from the retailer).
Investors will have the opportunity to read the tea leaves as companies release their holiday results and tiptoe towards the 2022 projections – some updates are expected next week in conjunction with the annual conference of ICR.
Jay Sole, a stock analyst at UBS, said companies will reverse holiday sales when investors want to talk about 2022.
“Our view is that companies will give fourth quarter sales and EPS updates that are generally better than the market expects,” Sole said in a research note. “However, we doubt this good news will bolster sentiment much. The reason is that we don’t expect companies to give a outlook for the first quarter or fiscal 2022, which allay market fears about the downside. [comparisons].
“We don’t expect companies to give a lot of forward-looking comments on sales or costs and whatever directions they offer they are probably cautious due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19,” Sole said. .
It’s hard enough to project what will happen over a quarter, let alone a year. And all bets seem to be off with Omicron’s surge straining essential services and forcing consumers to back down.
But consultant Hemant Kalbag, managing director of Alvarez & Marsal’s retail group, said the stage was set for the retail resurgence to continue, with shoppers looking to purchase new fashions as Omicron is weakening (fingers crossed).
“There will be pent-up demand from people wanting to refresh their wardrobes,” Kalbag said. “It will be good for the fashion industry. People are looking to go out and dress up.
And 2021’s COVID-19 supply chain safeguards are expected to weaken as the year progresses.
One of the main issues to be addressed will be pricing across the economy.
“There is real inflation,” Kalbag said. “Inflation of labor costs, inflation of raw materials. “
Retailers and brands may try to stay the course on prices for consumers, accept lower margins and risk irritating investors, or pass prices on to buyers and risk alienating them.
“Rather than price increases, I suspect most retailers and brands will pull out [price] promotions, ”he said.
But if performance lags, there are clearly investors ready to jump. Already, Macy’s and Kohl’s Corp. are under militant pressure.
“There will continue to be pressure on space over the coming year,” Kalbag said.
As if fashion needs more pressure.
Take stock of fashion
Many retail stocks are entering 2022 with momentum, but also high expectations, especially in the luxury world.
|One year change (12/31/2020 12/31/2021)
|Change over two years 12/31/2019 12/31/2021
|Macy’s Inc.
|123.7%
|54.0%
|Hermès International
|74.6%
|130.6%
|Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
|71.1%
|101.5%
|Brunello Cucinelli SpA
|69.4%
|87.7%
|Capri Holdings Ltd.
|54.6%
|70.1%
|Beauty Ulta Inc.
|43.6%
|62.9%
|LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton
|42.3%
|73.9%
|Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.
|39.1%
|79.2%
|Target Corp.
|31.1%
|80.5%
|Tapestry Inc.
|30.6%
|50.5%
|Moncler
|28.0%
|57.7%
|American Eagle Outfitters Inc.
|26.2%
|72.2%
|Levi Strauss & Co.
|24.7%
|29.8%
|Canada Goose Holdings Inc.
|23.9%
|-0.3%
|Under Armor Inc.
|23.4%
|-1.9
|Kohl’s Corp.
|21.4%
|-3.1%
|Dry
|18.9%
|20.8%
|Dow Jones Industrial Average
|18.7%
|27.3%
|Nike Inc.
|17.8%
|64.5%
|Urban Outfitters Inc.
|14.7%
|5.7%
|Ralph Lauren Corp.
|14.6%
|1.4%
|PVH Corp.
|13.6%
|1.4%
|Lululemon Athletica Inc.
|12.5%
|69.0%
|TJX Cos. Inc.
|11.2%
|24.3%
|H&M Hennes & Mauritz
|4.1%
|-7.6%
|Amazon.com Inc.
|2.4%
|80.5%
|Burberry plc group
|1.6%
|-17.6%
|Walmart Inc.
|0.4%
|21.8%
|Gap inc.
|-12.6%
|-0.2%
|VF Corp.
|-14.3%
|-26.5%
|Nordstrom Inc.
|-27.5%
|-44.7%
|The RealReal Inc.
|-40.6%
|-38.4%
|Farfetch
|-47.6%
|223.0%
|Alibaba Group
|-49.0%
|-44.0%
|Stitch Fix Inc.
|-67.8%
|-26.3%
|Source: S&P Capital IQ
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
