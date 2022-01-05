Beth & Rip’s Season 4 finale surprise in Yellowstone explained by the cast





Beth & Rip’s season 4 finale surprise wedding in Yellowstone is called crazy and touching by series stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly.

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Yellowstone season 4 Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser Explain the Yellowstone Season 4 finale of Rip and Beth’s surprise wedding. Reilly plays Beth Dutton, the daughter of John Dutton of Kevin Costner, a ranch owner at odds with local politicians and competition in the area. Rip plays John Dutton’s right-hand man on the ranch, who shares a running romance with Beth, who took a stunning new step forward in the Season 4 finale. Yellowstone is created by Taylor Sheridan and so far the show has been a smash hit, starring Costner, Reilly, Hauser, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley and a host of recurring and guest stars from season to season. The series recently debuted in a prequel spinoff series, 1883, which stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Sam Elliot. Another derivative series, 6666, aka Four Sixes, is also expected, which will cover a ranch similar to Yellowstoneis in Texas. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Yellowstone: Every Upcoming Season & Spinoff Show Of a handful of big events in the Yellowstone Season 4 finale, one of the biggest was the surprise wedding of Beth and Rip. Talk to AND, Reilly and Hauser both commented on the scene, which takes place as Beth bursts into the ranch, wearing a revealing gold robe with a priest she kidnapped, demanding everyone meet outside. so that she and Rip could get married. “It’s pretty wild!” said Hauser from the stage, continuing, “Even as an actor, we sit there and we try to put it all together and connect all the dots and you’re like, ‘This is fucking crazy,’ you know what I mean? ‘ [But]it all falls into place and there is actually that beautiful moment there. I thought it was quite touching at the end. “



Reilly commented on the surprise scene, saying it was something she expected from Beth. “I love their wedding, and it’s so typical of Beth,” said Reilly.“She just isn’t interested in having a wedding party or a wedding dress or anything. All she cares about is being his wife and she knows it … I her. find it a bit heroic in a really messed up way. “ Of course, Beth had a lot to contend with in the Yellowstone season 4 finale, including nearly getting kicked off the ranch, confronting the man who tried to kill his father and brother, and finally blackmailing his other brother, Jamieinto killing his biological father.

Beth Dutton de Reilly has become an iconic figure in Yellowstone and this last twist makes perfect sense for who she is. Rip is the only person who seems to be able to handle it, while only she seems to be able to reach her intensity level. Together they are sure to move forward as “tornado in a tailerpark” which defines the actions of most of the characters in Yellowstone, which makes it one of the best dramas on television. The first of Yellowstone season 4 drew 15 million viewers, making it a success that rivals that of HBO Game of thrones at its peak. While a fifth season isn’t official, with those kinds of numbers, as well as spinoff shows going on, Yellowstone is sure to keep running for at least a few more seasons, if not many, many more.

