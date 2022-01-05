Men’s and Couture Fashion Weeks continue despite Omicron’s rise to power

This article originally appeared on Vogue Business. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, register here.

Fashion week organizers take action to save a new season overshadowed by the Covid-19 pandemic, as the Omicron variant spreads around the world, with stricter regulations and vaccination requirements enforced in many places.

In Paris, Men’s Fashion Week (January 18-23) and Couture Week (January 24-27) are still expected to take place, with events in Milan also set to continue. Fashion houses have started making their own calls to see if they want to participate. On Tuesday, Giorgio Armani announced the cancellation of the Giorgio Armani and Emporio Armani men’s shows in Milan and of the Priv couture show in Paris in view of the worsening epidemiological situation.

However, many big brands have confirmed Vogue Business they stick to their physical show plans including Herms, Dior, Loewe, Ami and Kenzo, which will mark the first show of artistic director Nigo. Newcomers betting on physical shows include Bianca Saunders, Egonlab and Rains. Paco Rabanne and Alaa plan to host women’s clothing parades on January 23. Also on the men’s calendar, the Louis Vuitton fashion show, presenting the latest collection designed by Virgil Abloh before his death, although details on the format are not immediately available. The final calendar indicating the formats is expected in the coming days.

In France, new daily cases of Covid-19 reached nearly a record 300,000 on Tuesday. The day before, Frances Fondation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode sent government health measures to participating houses, with an additional protocol expected next week. The restrictions include the wearing of face masks (also compulsory on the streets of Paris) and the possession of a vaccination pass. Spectators must be seated with a physical distance of at least one meter between two people, no standing space permitted. Models not wearing masks should keep a distance of two meters. Cocktails will probably be avoided, France having banned standing in bars and cafes from January 3 and for three weeks, so until the end of mens week.

The participation of publishers and buyers will vary. Fully vaccinated travelers from European countries and the US need a negative PCR or antigen test to enter France, while travelers from the UK are banned from non-essential travel. Paris Fashion Week does not count as a reason for visitors to enter the country. For those who cannot attend, all shows will be broadcast on the event’s digital platforms. Disruption could occur until showtime, as event coordinators plan to prepare for positive Covid tests among attendees, models and other staff. This means that the tracks might look different than usual, if they can continue.