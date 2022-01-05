Busy Philipps jokes she doesn’t know how to dress for the weather in NYC: I don’t have a style





Changing coast calls for changing clothes! You just have to ask Busy philipps. The 42-year-old actress has struggled to redefine her personal style since moving from California to New York. Tuesday January 4, Cougar town The actress took to Instagram to share a photo of her multi-colored outfit. She was wearing dark jeans, a lime green sweater, and an orange and pink quilted coat with a floral pattern. As for the accessories, she opted for black loafers, a lime scarf, a pink velvet Gucci bag, a tie-dye turban and Lele Sadoughi fingerless gloves which were adorable, but probably didn’t look big. – something to keep her warm. I was literally thinking TODAY how I could wear such cute outfits and shoes when I lived in LA and now that I live in New York and it’s either 22 degrees (or 119 with no humidity) I have the impression of having no style, she captioned the photo. And then I got caught in a mirror and I mean. THIS IS A CORRECT STYLE. The comedic snap made famous friends dizzy. Stylist Karla Welch wrote, these are the gloves for me, while Jenny mollen hit it off, it’s so boring because your outer layer here is basically your car. It must be impenetrable. The fans took on a similar look. I have the impression that since the Covid blow, I have lost my personal style and it has been very hard. Can’t say if this is a serious post, but I feel very serious about it, one user wrote, while another said, Oh girl. I hear you! The wintery style is just awful. You gotta make it fun. Someone else joked: East Coast Chic! Philipps may be in the process of finding her winter look, but one thing is for sure: she has mastered her bikini style. Flashback to December 2021 and the Freaks and Geeks The star took to the gram to share a steamy bikini photo in the comfort of a hot tub. This is 100% the hottest self-timer pic I have ever taken, there is no lame comment where I try to redeem what it is: a mother’s thirst trap. I love you, she captioned the photo comically. Philipps made the decision to move to New York after getting the chance to star in Tina Feys Peacock TV comedy # Girls5Ever. It’s the story of a former group of girls from the ’90s who were all engaged to Carson Daly who decide to risk it all and get the group back together, Fey said byDeadline. In a way, that’s what Peacock does to bring the group together. Hear the best Hollywood stars give their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential



