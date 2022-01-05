Omicron’s COVID variant causes menswear week cancellations – Footwear News

It may be a new year, but we still can’t get rid of COVID as it affects travel, retail, and major events.

After a successful return to fashion shows and in-person tradeshows in the second half of 2021, COVID has not finished disrupting the industry’s return to ‘normal’ as big fashion events have started to hit. announce cancellations, delays and heightened security measures.

For the fashion world, the Men’s Market is the first listing of events to take place this month. Speculation for the past two months has been “cautiously optimistic.” Most believed that business would continue as usual. But Omicron is persisting as the market approaches, and the London Fashion Week menswear shows, usually scheduled for just after New Year’s Day, were the first casualties. Instead, the men’s collections will be merged with the women’s collections scheduled for February.

While in Italy, a spokesperson for the men’s show Pitti Uomo confirmed to FN that the event will continue with his in-person show scheduled for January 11-13 in Florence. But despite the organizer’s plans, guest designer brand Ann Demeulemeester has postponed its special event at Pitti to the June edition of the show due to coronavirus concerns. At the same time, Brunello Cucinelli, a major exhibitor at Pitti Uomo, announced this week that he will not compete in person this season as originally planned. Alternatively, the Italian luxury brand plans to present its fall 2022 collection on the digital platform of the Pitti Connect trade fair and to organize individual appointments in its showroom in Milan.



In Milan, legendary designer Giorgio Armani made headlines this week by choosing to cancel the Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani fall 2022 men’s shows, which were due to take place in Milan on January 15 and 17, respectively. Armani has also chosen to cancel its Privé haute couture spring 2022 show scheduled for later this month in Paris. Haute Couture should take place from January 24 to 27 in the French capital.

“This decision was taken with great regret and after careful consideration in light of the worsening epidemiological situation,” according to a statement from the Milanese fashion house. There are no plans for a digital version of the broadcasts.

Carlo Capasa, president of Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI), which hosts Milan Men’s Fashion Week, said in a statement that “we deeply understand Mr. Armani’s decision to cancel his fashion show, which is an option consistent with its approach to the pandemic and its vision. He went on to say that it is possible that in the coming days there will be more changes in the schedule due to the “complex health situation in which Italy finds itself”.

At the time of going to press, Milan Men’s Fashion Week is slated to take place January 14-18 with a mix of digital and in-person catwalks. As of December 31, 2021, CNMI’s requirements to attend official calendar events include the provision of a Super Green Pass and the use of FFP2 masks for all participants. Guest seats will be spaced at least 1 meter apart and at least 4 square meters must be maintained between guests at events without seats. In addition, no catering services will be allowed during events and proper ventilation must be available, CNMI said.

In Paris, no major cancellations were announced at press time for the city’s menswear week, which is slated to take place Jan. 18-27. But a multitude of hygiene and safety protocols are implemented by the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion (FHCM) which organizes the week. According to a spokesperson for the FHCM, maximum capacities during events cannot exceed 2,000 people indoors and 5,000 outdoors. Spectators must also be seated and a physical distance of at least one meter between two people. Wearing a mask is compulsory in Paris in public spaces and in all places open to the public from December 31, 2021. In addition, only vaccinated people will be able to access these places and events. A negative COVID test will no longer suffice.



Here in the United States, men’s fashion trade show Project was due to return to New York later this month after a year-long hiatus. However, its owner, Informa Fashion Markets, confirmed to FN yesterday that it will be phasing out the New York edition this season, choosing to relaunch the event in Manhattan in July. However, Informa said its Project Las Vegas event is still set to go as planned from February 14 to 16 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Project rival Liberty Fairs announced in December that it has put its show on hiatus for the winter season as the team takes time to reassess how it works and implement new initiatives. “While our mission has always been to showcase emerging talents and innovations within the menswear and womenswear industry through high impact shows and events, we believe there is no better time than now to hit the pause button and restructure our business model to better suit the forward-thinking and heritage brands we serve, ”the company said in a statement last month.

As for New York Fashion Week (NYFW), the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) said on Wednesday that it “understands the impact of the Omicron variant on logistics, personnel and planning until the week and will support each brand’s individual decision regarding their February shows.

The CFDA noted that its digital platform Runway360 will continue to be its central virtual home for NYFW, but “will continue to navigate the fluid nature of the pandemic,” and will update its guidance if the situation in the city changes in the near future. the coming weeks. .