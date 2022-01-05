Glo Bridal’s Molly Wolfberg Swarttz Brings Sustainability to Wedding Fashion

News

Molly Wolfberg Swarttz is on a mission to help brides find responsibly made wedding attire.

When Molly Wolfberg Swarttz started planning her own wedding in 2018, she was surprised at how difficult it was to find a sustainably made wedding dress in Boston. I was willing to buy something used or on consignment, but everything in here just had no modern design, she says. I wanted to be able to close that part of the gap. Wolfberg Swarttz decided to buckle up and write a business plan for Glo Bridal. After finding sustainable independent designers to work with and building an inventory with a mix of new, sample and pre-owned clothing, she opened her dream bridal boutique in Newton in June 2021. It’s fun to live this exciting experience with people. , day after day, says Wolfberg Swarttz. I always have a smile on my face.

How did you get the name Glo Bridal?

Glo Bridal is named after my grandmother. We called him G-Lo, which sounded like a joke. Her name was Libby. She talked about her wedding whenever she got the chance, and when I thought about the concept of the store, trying to work with vintage elements, I was inspired by her wedding photos and found a way to wrap up something close to my heart. Everyone tells a bride you’re radiant, so it’s going really well.

What made you want to open a wedding dress store now?

One, I was like, I just went through this, so it’s fresh in my head. I feel like I can break new ground on this wedding shopping experience and try to find a more modern yet relaxed way. And then I was like, sustainability is really starting to pick up, especially in the fashion industry and if I don’t now I’m sure someone else will. I thought because people would change their wedding plans and push things a year, run away, have these micro-weddings and end up not wearing their original dresses, this was also a good time to build up an inventory as people imagine what their marriage would look like. in 2020, 2021 and even 2022 were all changing. So it was a really opportune moment.

How far in advance should a bride make an appointment with Glo Bridal?

Half of our inventory is ready to go, so come try it on and you might walk away with this dress that day. There are possibilities to buy something quickly if needed. Right now, the wedding industry suggests that you start shopping at least a year before your wedding. [for made-to-order garments]. Because we work with all North American designers, our turnaround time is faster than many places that work with manufacturers and designers overseas. I would generally say six to eight months is a good amount of time, more like eight months, just because the changes are really saved.

How do you select your designers?

We like to keep people as local as possible. I want to make sure that our designers prioritize the things that are close to my heart, that the people who come to our store care about, so they focus on doing fair work with the creation of their dresses and fabrics; they prioritize creating designs that have less wasted fabric. We certainly ask a lot of questions when trying to figure out who we want to work with. One of the first that we started wearing is Brooklyn-based designer Loulette Bride. Marteal [Mayer], the lead designer, really understands shapes that work and make people feel good and are easy to customize. Megan is another designer I love to work with. [Lawrence] of the law. She is in Philadelphia and again focused on a very high level of craftsmanship, beautiful but simple shapes with a lot of movement.

What are the bridal trends that are popular right now?

The square neckline. It’s a nice balance between classic and modern, a lot of our designers really take a look at this neckline. And the silk slip dress is still very popular. Every time we have them in the store, they fly off the racks.

72 Langley Road, Ste. 23, Newton, 617-861-8861, globrdal.com.

Tips

You’ve found a partner who ticks all of your boxes. Make sure your wedding dress does too, using Molly Wolfberg Swarttz’s tips for sustainable shopping and garment care.

Buy smart

Number one, in my opinion, is to seek out an ethical and sustainable designer. And buy locally or [a garment] made in your country is always a great way to prioritize sustainability.

Unearthing an old family heirloom

Incorporate a family heirloom into your wedding look, whether it is a veil or an accessory, your rings or your jewelry, something that you don’t need to buy and that is also special for you.

Keep it green when you clean

There are cleaners and condoms for green dresses, so if you want to hang on to your dress, look for a place where you can feel good about the impact on the environment.

Resell or reuse

Consider selling or trusting your dress after your wedding. You will earn some money and know that it will be used again. Or work with a tailor to turn your dress into a staple in your wardrobe.

