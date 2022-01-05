From Squid Game to Supernova: Hoyeon Jung is Vogue’s cover star in February





If there’s one word I would choose to describe Hoyeon, it’s yeol-shim. It illustrates the trait Koreans are most proud of. Work hard, put all your heart and soul into everything, until you feel like you might explode. The next afternoon, we’re off to the Seagram Building, and Hoyeon, recharged from an early lunch at Locanda Verde, practices her presentation for the CFDA Award for Emerging American Designer of the Year. Leaning over a piece of loose leaf, she writes the correct pronunciation of each creator’s name in tiny, immaculate handwriting. You know in Hollywood the media never say my name, do you? she said playfully. (Too often, they change the soft yuhn for an awkward yoon.) We arrive, circling the building for the right entry, and Hoyeon hugs my shoulders, chanting my name, Mon-i-ca, in three singing syllables, without the pitch of a newly created celebrity. Ho-yeon-ah, I answer. If she’s nervous, she doesn’t show it. She walks into the room, in front of her two agents, and introduces herself to the event staff. The organizer explains his movements to him for this evening. Would you like to browse the real thing? she asks, expecting a polite refusal. But Hoyeon, diligent, asks to go through it once to make sure she gets it right. And the winner is that she stops for dramatic effect, then throws her hands up and screams, Hoyeon Jung! The room bursts into laughter, the staff stopping with white orchids in their hands, and she leaves the podium with a triumphant smile. There are three paparazzi waiting outside, standing shyly near the step and rehearsing. A man wearing a red supreme cap asks if he can take a picture, which the Hoyeons agent politely refuses. Then he puts down his camera and pulls out his phone. Could we take a selfie? he asks in Korean. Hoyeon walks up with a smile and flashes the V sign, for the win. We kiss one last time and we promise to see each other again soon. Hoyeon, a serious look on her face, says she’s fine in her favorite place in Seoul, a hole in the wall where they douse freshly caught scallops with truffle oil. And unlike most people, whose words fly with the wind, I know she means it from the bottom of her burning heart. In this story: hair, Holli Smith; makeup, Thomasde Kluyver for Gucci Beauty. Directed by: Christine Yuan Written by: Christine Yuan and Monica Kim Director of Photography: Andrew Truong Publisher: Chad Sarahina Music: Ali Helnwein Produced by: Intuition Films Producer: Sydney Kim Executive Producer: Marie Alyse Rodriguez, Edgar Rosa Co-producer: Object + Animal Production designer: Grace Nickow Stylist: Jared Ellner Hair: Jenny Cho Make-up: Parc Nina Manicure: Yoko Sakakura Direction of movement: Erin Murray Colorist: Dante Pasquinelli at Ethos Studio VFX: Foreign Xchange Sound designer: Christian Stropko Supervising Producer, Vogue: Jordin Rocchi Director, Creative Development, Vogue: Anna Page Nadin Director, Creative Development, Vogue: Alexandra Gurvitch Senior Director, Production Management, Vogue: Jessica Schier Production coordinator, Vogue: Kit Fogarty Production manager, Vogue: Emma Gil Post-production supervisor, Vogue: Marco Glinbizzi Global Entertainment Director, Vogue: Sergio Kletnoy Creative Editorial Director, Vogue: Mark Guiducci Vice-President, Digital Video Programming and Development, Vogue: Joe Pickard Senior Director, Digital Video, Vogue: Tara Homeri Content Director, Vogue: Rahel Gebreyes

