Oskar Steen scores his first career NHL goal in a truly bizarre way – CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – Players never forget their first professional goal. But no one will forget how Oskar Steen scored his first NHL goal.

The 23-year-old forward broke a 1-1 tie with the New Jersey Devils in the second period at TD Garden on Tuesday night, lighting the lamp in a truly unique and unusual way. Nick Foligno sent an attempted backhand to Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood early in the period, who deflected to the top of the net.

Steen didn’t give up and saw an opportunity to shake things up, stretching his stick below the crossbar to nudge the puck. He sent the puck from the top of the net to Blackwood’s back, where it rolled into the back of the net.

This is really something you have to see to believe:

The referees had a long conversation to discuss whether the goal should count or not. Steen hit the puck from below the crossbar instead of trying to scratch it from the top, so by the pound he didn’t use a high stick to get the puck.

So the goal counted and the Bruins took a 2-1 lead early in the second period. They fought for a 5-3 victory, the team’s third in a row.

Steen showed his new memory after the victory:

Tuesday night was Steen’s fifth NHL game this season and the eighth of his career. Sweden’s 2016 sixth-round pick argued for a berth in Boston’s roster with solid AHL play, totaling five goals and six assists in 23 games for the Providence Bruins this season.