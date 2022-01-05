Loewe unveils whimsical ‘Spirited Away’ collaboration – Robb Report





Jonathan Anderson’s Loewe is no stranger to fantasy – or a coveted collaboration – and now the brand has unveiled a capsule collection inspired by Taken away as if by magic, one of the most popular and critically acclaimed fantasy animated films of all time. We don’t just walk into illustrator Hayao Miyazaki’s office and ask for a license Abducted as if by magic imagery for clothing and accessories, however. The collaboration is the latest in a multi-year partnership between Loewe and Studio Ghibli, the iconic Japanese animation studio behind As if by magic, as good as My neighbor Totoro, which received its own Loewe capsule collection in January 2021. In addition, the Loewe Foundation announced in October 2021 that it would provide financial support for exhibitions and programming at the Ghibli Museum in Tokyo. A statement about the collection, which will be released on January 7, points out that Loewe and Studio Ghibli share “a love for the possibilities of craftsmanship and the meticulous nature of handwork.” Loewe Such a connection is evident in the clothes themselves. Highlights include a white button up featuring the No-Face character, a black sweater covered in adorable “soot sprites” and comfy fit hoodies featuring the film’s young protagonist, Chihiro. This being Loewe, craftsmanship comes first: many pieces are made from intricately woven intarsias and jacquards, and others use the traditional Japanese style. boro technique, which patchworks scraps mended and dyed with indigo. Fits across the board are generally loose and relaxed, the idea being that these pieces become, as Anderson puts it, “quite simply, a wearable movie.” Accessories are no less fun, with classic Loewe shapes like the Amazona, Puzzle, Hammock bags and more showing off cheeky cameos from Abducted as if by magic characters. All in all, this is a fun collaboration that is sure to be collected by many Studio Ghibli fans, although it has a philosophy that we can all relate to. “The idea of ​​creating something, of making, has never been more crucial than in these troubled times, because craftsmanship is about people and there is a clear sense of responsibility because it protects the things that people do. people forget are important in this industry, “says Anderson. “When I watched the animation, I realized that the bond between Loewe and Studio Ghibli Inc. is a mutual love for craftsmanship and craft techniques, expressed in the respective languages. “ Learn more here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://robbreport.com/style/fashion/loewe-spirited-away-collaboration-1234656629/

