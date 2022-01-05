Ambercycle raises $ 21 million to change the fashion industry

Few industries are as entangled with buzzwords as the fashion industry. Clothing brands, rightly concerned about their considerable effects on the environment , are eager to call their collections green or sustainable. But making tangible changes in the way clothing is produced and distributed has been a struggle.

Los Angeles-based startup Ambercycle announced on Tuesday that it had raised $ 21.6 million Series A in an attempt to fix the issue. Funding comes from fashion heavyweights including H&M (which has used its technology in recent collections) and online fashion and footwear retailer Zalando, among others. It will be used to speed up production of the company’s fiber regeneration technology, which he created and piloted at a downtown manufacturing facility.

Ambercycle co-founders Shay Sethi and Moby Ahmed are scientists and former roommates at UC Davis University. Both see themselves as different from the founders of traditional fashion or manufacturing and other research-based innovators.

Traditionally, people have always thought, here is an interesting technology, how do we create a story around it? Instead, says Sethi, Ambercycle begins[s] with the products that we would really like to see and then work back into technology. We develop, research, and engineer that way instead of starting in the lab.



Shay Sethi, CEO and co-founder of Ambercycle

Their technologynology is able to break down the components of clothing into its polyester base materials, separating its natural fibers and dyes, and creating a new material in the process, which they call cycora. We envisioned a technology that could turn an old t-shirt into the threads needed to remake that green t-shirt, he adds. Anything in your wardrobe today, like yoga pants or traditionally polyester dress shirts, can be made with cycora. Sethi and Ahmed started their business in San Francisco in 2015, then moved it to the Los Angeles garment district two years later, in search of a manufacturing hub near an innovation hub. . We thought it was a really good link for innovation, fashion as well as materials science, Sethi says. There is a very strong industry and a great deal of familiarity with manufacturing, so we thought it was a perfect mix. Also, we grew up in California and didn’t want to leave.

We spoke with Ambercycle Co-Founder Shay Sethi about her business journey, new funding, and how she plans to go beyond the buzzwords to plan a sustainable future for the fashion.

What are the biggest challenges in the fashion industry?

When we consider the future of humanity, there are a few key things that need to change. Most importantly, consumption will not decrease dependence on natural resources will strain the way we can live on this planet. So to change that, we need to take advantage of these traditionally considered waste streams and turn them back into new resources. So the future upstream will be all these textile materials that are in our closet. But it’s not really easy today to throw away or recycle our old clothes.

We need to be able to have a low friction way to throw our clothes out and put them back into a circular system. If we can tell a transparent and traceable story to one person, then brands and retailers will start to care.

Why is it so difficult to recycle clothes now?



So let’s talk about our clothes. These are blends of different polyester and cotton fibers, along with dyes, additives, zippers, labels and stains when they are at the end of their life. We can’t really recycle these materials because they are complex and intimate mixtures. Recycling has really suffered as a business, and also as a solution to waste, because you cannot create a high quality product from these materials once they are at the end of their life.

How is Ambercycle different from other recycling processes?

Most recycling processes are crushing or very simple mechanical processes. You can turn a t-shirt into a pillow padding the same way you can turn paper into some kind of gray newspaper and then recycle it; The same thing happens with textiles.

The holy grail really is being able to turn an old t-shirt into a new t-shirt. So, over the past five years, we have developed a technology that uses these material mixtures containing dyes and additives, puts them through a process and manufactures the basic raw materials needed to make these same yarns. This corresponds to what is traditionally known today as the circular economy where you can reuse materials over and over again.

Will Ambercycle always focus on clothing?

Right now we are focusing on clothing.

We have a few luxury clients who are really interested in the transition to circular systems. Over the next two years we can talk about it, but the main message we want to help shed light is that every year more than 120 billion pieces of clothing go to landfill. We as a fashion industry need to move to a circular system. It is [not] just one or two companies that can do things; Everyone as a whole needs to embrace a new ecosystem, where things are reused over and over again in supply chains. It is very important that this transition involves all verticals of the electricity supply chain. The demand for these materials is already so high. So people already care. I think we’re just trying to figure out the logistics of the company right now.

There are a lot of possibilities when you think about it. You can imagine this turning into a system that can take other materials as well. I think we’re excited about the possibilities in the future, but I’m really focusing on the textile-to-textile stories today.

What do you plan to do with your recent funding?

We were trying to increase the number of projects that we do with different companies in the garment industry that will require a lot of labor or women. This is a key gap that we must fill. A technology like ours that uses some sort of molecular separation technology, this advanced materials science requires some kind of scale before you can really start to see these contracts come to fruition.

It’s very easy to make a few t-shirts, but it’s very difficult to make millions and millions and millions of kilograms of stuff. We will be ramping up production of one of our main materials today, cycora. The demands are already skyrocketing. I felt the time had come to raise external capital to accelerate this plan.

This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.