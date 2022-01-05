Fashion
Australian socialite Amy Castano jokes about Dubai’s strict dress code for women
31-year-old Australian socialite jokes about being ‘arrested’ for flouting Dubai dress code for women as she posts VERY racy Instagram photos
An Australian socialite married to one of the world’s top fitness gurus joked about flouting Dubai’s strict dress code for women on a recent vacation there.
Amy Castano, the wife of gym owner and celebrity personal trainer Jono Castano, has just returned to Sydney after celebrating New Years in the United Arab Emirates.
During her trip abroad, Ms Castano, 31, posted several photos on Instagram of herself in skimpy bikinis and racy outfits and even joked about being “arrested” for have flashed.
Risky business: Amy Castano, an Australian socialite married to one of the world’s top fitness gurus, joked about flouting Dubai’s strict dress code for women while on vacation there
In one photo, the model posed alongside her friend Amal Wakim in a form-fitting crop top and leggings.
“She’s using me to go viral on TikTok and asked me to flash… I’d be arrested for you @ amal.wakim.” Committed to the cause, ”she captioned the image.
Ms Castano also shared another photo of the couple at the beach in bikinis and wrote, “For those with money on @ Amal.Wakim who gets arrested first.”
While Dubai has rules that require women to wear ‘respectful clothing’ that covers the shoulders and knees, it is common for female tourists to wear bikinis at the beach and Ms. Castano is unlikely to have encountered any problems. .
Posts: During her trip abroad, Ms Castano, 31, posted several photos of herself on Instagram in skimpy bikinis and racy outfits and even joked that she was “arrested” for flashing .
Joke: In a photo, Ms Castano (left) posed alongside her friend Amal Wakim in a tight crop top and leggings. “She’s using me to go viral on TikTok and asked me to flash… I’d be arrested for you @ amal.wakim.” Committed to the cause “, she captioned the image
Ms. Castano is a popular fitness influencer, with 537,000 Instagram followers where she often showcases her impressive physique.
She first met her husband, Jono Castano, whose famous PT clients include Rita Ora and Rebel Wilson, on MySpace 13 years ago, before later crossing paths at a nightclub and falling in love.
Mr. Castano proposed to his wife in Maui, Hawaii on her birthday, and she would go on to describe the proposal as both romantic and luxurious.
Rules: Dubai has strict rules that require women to wear “respectful clothing” that covers the shoulders and knees. Pictured: One of Ms Castano’s photos from her vacation in Dubai
She told Husskie magazine: “The janitor took me to the beach, the sun was setting and I walked down those stairs and there was Jono surrounded by candles and rose petals everywhere!
“He worked with the chef at Four Seasons Maui and created a menu of all my favorite dishes for the night. It was absolutely magical.
‘I was so surprised! Jono and I discuss everything, but he designed my ring and organized it all without my knowledge.
Longtime Lovers: Ms. Castano is a popular fitness influencer, with 537,000 Instagram followers where she often showcases her impressive physique. She met her husband, Jono Castano (left), whose famous PT clients include Rita Ora and Rebel Wilson, on MySpace 13 years ago, before later crossing paths at a nightclub and falling in love.
