Zulily Calls On Cutting-Edge Generation Z To Inspire Exclusive Capsule Collection Of Kids’ Resort Clothing

SEATTLE, January 5, 2022 / PRNewswire / – With the start of a New Year, moms have the opportunity to help their kids refresh their look with unique and edgy kid-inspired styles. Today the online retailer Zulily launches its inaugural capsule collection featuring the creations of six inspiring winners of Zulily’s #UniquelyZu back-to-school 2021 contest. the exclusive collection hosted by Sunshine Swing will be sold from January 5 to 19, with over 60 styles designed by kids, for kids.



Zulily x Sunshine Swing Resort Wear capsule collection



“At Zulily, we’re inspired by how kids have taken a more hands-on approach to their personal style. Our research shows kids actively shop with their parents and personalize their outfits to help them express themselves in new ways. ways “said Kiki lockwood, merchandising manager for children’s clothing at Zulily. “With Gen Z contributing to a fundamental shift in the way families shop today, we realized that the style challenges we aimed to solve make it easier for moms to find a great selection of outfits that reflect the their children’s unique sense of style. And, with that, we went straight to the sources of inspiration. ”

Zulily’s data1shows that wearing new clothes brings joy to most children (79%) and helps 57% to feel more confident. Additionally, 90% of kids said it was important for them to define their unique personal style to stand out from their peers. As moms start shopping for summer and vacation essentials in February to prepare for the kids’ spring break, refreshment in the form of blankets and swimsuits will provide a much needed mood booster, because 79% of children also say that the unique style has an impact on their feelings by increasing happiness and confidence. Kids also look to mom and dad for inspiration. Fifty-nine percent of children aged 5 to 16 say they’ve looted their parents’ closet for clothes, and almost half (47%) of kids say the 2010s were the decade of fashion coolest, closely followed by the 1990s and 2000s.

After hearing from kids across the country in the Zulily poll, our six winners were able to reflect these sentiments in their unique design approach to the Zulily x Sunshine Swing Resort Collection:

Kyrie, a 7 year old fan of all things tie-dye, Riverside, California , loves how fashion can make a hard-hitting statement, which is one of the reasons she was drawn to using tie-dye in her designs. She added, “The tie-dye is a timeless symbol associated with peace, love and individuality, and I wanted other kids to be able to express these positive feelings through their outfits.”

a 7 year old fan of all things tie-dye, loves how fashion can make a hard-hitting statement, which is one of the reasons she was drawn to using tie-dye in her designs. She added, “The tie-dye is a timeless symbol associated with peace, love and individuality, and I wanted other kids to be able to express these positive feelings through their outfits.” Kamden , an 8-year-old budding entrepreneur from Lee’s Summit, Mo. , was inspired to create fashion options for all children. Whether athletic or artistic, he wanted to design an outfit that would suit everyone’s style. He added, “When I am in school I have found that when I am dressed comfortably I feel more confident and successful. All children deserve to feel the same!”

, an 8-year-old budding entrepreneur from , was inspired to create fashion options for all children. Whether athletic or artistic, he wanted to design an outfit that would suit everyone’s style. He added, “When I am in school I have found that when I am dressed comfortably I feel more confident and successful. All children deserve to feel the same!” Jazlyn , a 9-year-old child with impressive drawing skills, Post Falls, Idaho , understands the impact of style on feelings, sharing, “My designs are designed for children to express how they feel through color.

, a 9-year-old child with impressive drawing skills, , understands the impact of style on feelings, sharing, “My designs are designed for children to express how they feel through color. Emma, a 9 year old child with an eye for color blocking, Seattle , wanted to create clothes that were simple and comfortable at the same time, but easy to mix and match. She added, “That’s why I was drawn to pastel colors, which I think are suitable for any age and make me instantly happy, so I know other people will feel happy as well.”

a 9 year old child with an eye for color blocking, wanted to create clothes that were simple and comfortable at the same time, but easy to mix and match. She added, “That’s why I was drawn to pastel colors, which I think are suitable for any age and make me instantly happy, so I know other people will feel happy as well.” Marlee, an 11 year old girl with an impressive talent in fashion sketching, Roseville, California. , has two passions: animals and fashion. She noted: “It’s no surprise that you see a vibrant mix of colors and patterns come to life in my designs, which is perfect for those looking for unique spring break essentials.”

an 11 year old girl with an impressive talent in fashion sketching, has two passions: animals and fashion. She noted: “It’s no surprise that you see a vibrant mix of colors and patterns come to life in my designs, which is perfect for those looking for unique spring break essentials.” Mady, a 14-year-old digital artist in the making, from Provo, Utah , is inspired by pops of bright color, and added, “I keep an eye out for fashion trends that I see people, whether I’m on the go or at school. That’s what got me going. inspired to create unique styles that are sure to set children apart from their peers. ”

Moms will be excited to see designer kids pull out a page from their childhood style playbook with inspired looks on display from ruffles, denim, rainbows and Lisa Frank– esque graphics in cotton candy pink, tie-dye, and vivid hues of blue, green and orange. The collection includes everything their kids need for a day of sun and surf, including wetsuits, swimsuits, rashguards and boardshorts. The price of the collection varies from $ 12.99 at $ 29.99, and offers Girls, Boys and Unisex options in sizes 4-14.

A fan favorite of Zulily, the Sunshine Swing brand’s aesthetic takes inspiration from happy days and captures childhood energy while giving children the freedom to express themselves. From fun prints to bright colors and fun details, all take center stage in this limited edition collection.

To shop exclusively Zulily x Sunshine Swing Resort Collection for kids and learn more about the launch of the second collection, as well as the talented children’s designers behind the inspiration, visit Zulily’s, Discovery.

1Survey conducted by OnePoll for Zulily with a sample of 1,000 American parents and their children (aged 5 to 18) in June 2021.

