The Tracee Ellis Ross Floral Dress is the one you need for your next Zoom call





Tracee Ellis Ross offers countless creative outfits. She cradles the finest and most comfortable travel sets and launches unconventional, yet stunning WFH sets. The actor never lets the magic and fun of dressing for work go away, even in a distant world. She’s always groomed with fabulous looks for her virtual appearances, whether she’s wearing a radiant green two-piece suit or a couture outfit. The Ross floral dress, which she wore on Jan.4, was the latest addition to her glamorous Zoom-call ensemble style record and it was one of her best fits yet. In an Instagram photo, Ross wore a long-sleeved floral Roberto Cavalli dress and peony-colored Longchamp knee-length boots. She made sure to mention in her Insta caption that she dressed for her virtual appearance on the Living with Kelly and Ryan Pin up. (Who Needs a Stylist?) Ross has proven his prowess in creating the most striking and colorful WFH looks. She’s not afraid to wear controversial color combinations of cobalt blue and neon yellow, for example. And while most people would automatically go for a winter sweater or hoodie for work calls, Ross always goes above and beyond with his fashion choices. For her virtual interview, she used fashion’s current fascination with maximalism by pairing pink boots with a high-neck floral dress with a flared skirt. The upbeat hue of Ross’s outfit proved that the pink trend of 2021 clearly won’t go away in 2022. The actor took his quirky look a step further, styling the strong print with a bold red lip. That wasn’t all, as Ross also surprised his Insta followers with a view of the back of her skirt, which featured a watercolor zebra print. The style to remember here for your own look on Zoom calls is that you shouldn’t be afraid to wear a bright floral print. Plus, a dress is as easy to wear as a pair of sweatshirts that you can just slip on for a unique outfit and it looks a lot more put together. You can take inspiration from Ross and choose a dress with a more modest neckline like that of a turtleneck. In advance, find dresses similar to the actors, which you can wear on your next work-home call. We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

