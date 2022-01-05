How coded luxury took over fashion and pop culture

In the dying days of 2021, right after the holiday shopping season, Bottega Veneta quietly rolled out a new ad campaign. Called Bottega for Bottegas, the campaign has so far diverted attention from fashion and has instead focused on some local Italian products and products. It was a great way to support small businesses as a new wave of Covid-19 threatened the existence of mom-and-pop stores. But there also seemed to be another motive in the plan of the Milanese brands. After the quick and dramatic exit of former Creative Director Daniel Lee, who steered the brand in a more celebrity-centric direction until his departure in November 2021, it seemed like Bottegas’ new campaign was operating as a setback by compared to the hype. It was like a reminder to consumers that the famous label is much more than just a producer of the popular Pouch bag by influencers. Bottega Veneta has a long history of Italian craftsmanship and care, just like the products they currently promote.

With the move, Bottega appears to be making a return to a quieter existence and continuing a re-entry into the world of coded luxury, a category currently dominated by labels like Loro Piana, Brunello Cucinelli and The Row. These brands produce beautifully crafted everyday basics, white t-shirts, crew-necks and bespoke blazers that are often so understated that they could easily be mistaken for a store like Gap. They are for consumers who have a lot of money with an understated taste to match. And while coded luxury was previously reserved for connoisseurs (or those wealthy enough to drop $ 625 on a baseball cap), the concept has recently seen a renaissance in modern culture.

A Bottega for Bottegas campaign ad after Daniel Lee’s release, and a head-to-toe Bottega Veneta look worn by Megan Thee Stallion during the celebrity-filled Lees era at the brand.

TikTokker Charles Gross is partly to thank for this resurgence. If you’re into TikTok fashion, the term coded luxury may mean something to you; it may have been invented (but most certainly popularized) by Raw, which made a name for itself on the platform with its ASMR-adjacent responses to TikToks’ burning fashion questions. Gross produces content for its more than 850,000 subscribers around fashion news such as Chanel’s failed advent calendar and the always popular Telfar bags, but its videos that promise to educate viewers about the more expensive brands you don’t know are often the ones that get the most clicks. He opened the doors to this normally closed community to the Internet at large, educating subscribers about the most expensive and mysterious shoes, the most expensive bags you’ve never heard of and the brands you have never heard of. billionaires love.

The luxury market was once so stuffed in this bubble, not only by the brands themselves, but also by the buyers, says Gross. W. They wanted to keep some people out and make the information about the luxury market incredibly limited so that unless you are there you don’t know and the information is not readily available. Part of the appeal of coded luxury brands is that knowing them (and owning them) puts you in a sort of elite club. Of course, his human nature is to want what we can’t have, or to seek out what we can’t know, which is why Gross’s followers keep coming back for inside information. His natural human curiosity, Gross adds. If you go to a museum and look at a painting that is very expensive or not even available for purchase, you can still find information about it, no one keeps that painting from anyone. But, in the fashion world, they also create art, while telling people, well, you can’t know that because you can’t afford it.

A similar concept can be applied to the increasingly popular HBO show, Succession, which provides a glimpse into life in the incredibly wealthy Americas. While Mark Zuckerberg won’t even give a glimpse of his family vacation, the Roys invite you straight to their yacht in season two.

Unsurprisingly, Roy men often wear pieces of what Gross calls the Holy Trinity of coded luxury (Loro, Brunello and The Row). You can almost guarantee that every time Kendall Roy wears a t-shirt, it’s not Uniqlo as it may originally appear, but Maison Margiela another of her understated favorites.

Kendall and Logan Roy, played by Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox, appear in an episode of Succession wear a typically understated coded luxury. Courtesy of HBO

But as understated clothing grows in popularity and interest, ostentatious fashion continues to thrive in its own right. The spring / summer parades featured bright colors and exuberant patterns. Brands like Prada have doubled their logos, sticking their triangle to the front of almost every look sent to the catwalk. Versace embraced its roots with colorful metallic mesh and showed off pieces that no one could mistake for any other brand. Trend reports make it clear: he’s the Roarin of the 1920s and dressed like that.

Unless you’re not. At this point, there is something for everyone, and even brands that love nothing more than a logo are also offering options for their more code-inclined customers. If you want people to know you’re wearing Herms, don their H-knit joggers or their equestrian patterned blouse. But if you just want a shapely piece without the fuss, the Italian brand is also selling a $ 1,625 sweater that will do the trick. And it looks like, after the drama with Lee, this is exactly where Bottega Veneta wants to be: back in the wheelhouse of well-designed Italian coded luxury, reminding their more low-key clients that understated, everyday luxury is still available at procurement. No, padded cassette bags aren’t going anywhere, they just share space with coins if you know it.