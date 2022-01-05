Storm Reid Elevates mesh polo dress with black pointy pumps – Footwear News





All products and services presented are independently selected by the editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes. Storm Reid is getting ready for the season two premiere of “Euphoria”. On Tuesday, the 18-year-old actress took to Instagram to share new photos of her look with the press for the hit series. “Remember that feeling, press day @euphoria S2 at home,” Reid captioned the photos. In the new shots, Reid dons a black and white Moschino Knit Dress with Polo Neck. Her preppy and chic look was designed by Jason Bolden. The short-sleeved wool dress features two patch pockets which are located just to the front of the hips and a gold button on each pocket. Reid accessorized her ensemble with thin silver hoops, gold and silver bracelets, and long French nails. She pulled her knotless bronze braids into a high bun and finished her look with neutral makeup and winged eyeliner. As for shoes, the star of “A Wrinkle In Time” opted for black pumps with a pointed toe. Her heels featured leather uppers and a pointed toe and a slender 6 inch silver heel. Related Pointed toe pumps are a major shoe trend this season. Styles like Reid’s add a clean, crisp effect to a range of outfits, due to their sleek pointed silhouette and signature stiletto heels. The sleek pumps are the personal favorites of the “The Invisible Man” actress. When she hits the red carpet, you’ll probably surprise her with Prada metallic pumps and boots. When not on duty, she typically wears sneakers from Puma, Nike, and New Balance. Although still a teenager, she is already making her mark in the fashion industry. Reid collaborated on an Under Armor sneaker, the Curry 7 Bamazing, with Stephen Curry in 2020 to encourage women’s empowerment on International Women’s Day. The second season of “Euphoria” premieres Sunday, January 9 on HBO. Elevate your winter looks with a pair of black pointed toe pumps, inspired by Storm Reid.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom To buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $ 140.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue To buy: Coach Waverly Pumps, $ 195.

To buy: Pigalle Follies point-toe pumps, $ 775.

