The RealReal Provides Monthly Business Update | News





SAN FRANCISCO, January 5, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The True (Nasdaq: REAL), the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated and resale luxury goods provided a business update today. The gross value of goods (VMB) for December was around $ 153 million, an increase of 40% and 49% from the same periods in 2020 and 2019, respectively. The average order value (AOV) for December was around $ 518, an increase of 10% and 4% from the same periods in 2020 and 2019, respectively. Watches, women’s shoes and women’s clothing were the fastest growing categories in December. RealReal believed that the monthly GMV and AOV disclosure provided additional transparency regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business. In accordance with SEC guidance regarding the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has provided monthly GMVs and AOVs through the end of 2021. The company plans to revert to a more typical quarterly and annual baseline cadence in 2022 and will no longer provide monthly activity. updates to come. The following table represents the growth rates of GMV and AOV for October, November, December and fourth quarter 2021, 2020 and 2019: The information contained in this press release reflects preliminary information available at the date of this press release. About The RealReal, Inc. The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated and resale luxury goods, with over 24 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a secure and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house branded gemologists, watchmakers and authenticators who inspect thousands of items every day. As a sustainable company, we breathe new life into pieces from thousands of brands in many categories, including women’s and men’s fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home in support of the circular economy. . We make it easy to sell with free virtual appointments, door-to-door pickup, drop-off and drop-shipping. We do all the work for shippers, including authentication, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal prices, photograph and list their items, as well as manage shipping and customer service. . At our 18 outlets, including our 15 purchasable stores, customers can sell, meet our experts, and receive free evaluations. Investor Relations Contact: Caitlin Howe Vice President, Investor Relations [email protected] Press contact: Erin Santy Communication Manager [email protected] Forward-looking statements This press release contains forward-looking statements relating, among other things, to the future performance of The RealReal, which are based on the current expectations, forecasts and assumptions of the company and involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you may identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as may, will, should, might, expect, plan, anticipate, believe, estimate, predict, intend, potential, continue, ongoing or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements include, without limitation, statements about future operating results, including the amounts of our reductions in operating and capital expenses and our strategies, plans, commitments, objectives and goals, in particular. particularly in the context of the impacts of COVID. -19 pandemic and recent social unrest. Actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied and reported results should not be taken as an indication of future performance. Other factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, any failure to generate a supply of consignment goods, pressure on consignment market price resulting from discounting in the new product market, inability to efficiently and effectively operate our merchandising and fulfillment operations and other reasons. More information on the factors that could affect the results of operations of the company is included under the headings “Risk factors” and “Management’s discussion and analysis of the financial position and results of operations” in the the company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports. on Form 10-Q, copies of which can be obtained by visiting the company’s investor relations website at https://investor.therealreal.com or the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Do not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which are based on information available to the company as of the date hereof. The company assumes no obligation to update these statements.

