Can Paris Fashion Week really become inclusive? – WWD

PARIS – After 18 months of restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic, the latest edition of Paris Fashion Week marked not only a return to in-person events, but also a more inclusive approach to fashion shows.

The public flocked for demonstrations and outdoor celebrations like the 10th anniversary of Olivier Rousteing at the helm of Balmain. But with the French government tightening the screws again in a bid to curb another wave of COVID-19 infections, will the apparent democratization of Paris Fashion Week be a big blow to the landscape or a trend? sustainable?

Last fall, Rick Owens, Chloe and Saint Laurent’s outdoor shows drew curious onlookers, as thrilled by the show as they were by watching celebrities like Blackpink’s Rosé and actress Demi Moore. Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli treated the streets of Paris like his runway, with models leaving the venue to exhibit his spring 2022 designs in front of locals sitting on restaurant terraces.

“We are experiencing a euphoria of human contact,” said Patrizio Miceli, director of creative agency Al Dente. “Fashion has become festive again.

First row, Balenciaga spring 2022.

Giovanni Giannoni / WWD

Balenciaga’s Demna – who recently dropped her last name – captured the times by having her guests walk a red carpet alongside celebrities such as Cardi B and Offset, Mark Tuan, Lewis Hamilton and Naomi Campbell, as well as as models and members of her design team dressed in her designs, as dozens of fans braved the stormy weather to watch arrivals.

He topped it off by screening a bespoke episode of “The Simpsons” that played with the icy, unemotional image of the Balenciaga brand.

Paul-Emmanuel Reiffers, founder and CEO of creative consultancy firm Mazarine, said the pandemic has prompted luxury brands to expand their target customers.

“I think everyone felt after COVID-19 this effect of being much more open and generous,” said the executive, whose event agency La Mode en Images produced the Balenciaga, Rick Owens and Valentino shows, among others.

“It’s like there is a huge release of energy – everyone wants to feel alive,” he added, speculating that the brands might have had additional motive to share their catwalk moments this past. season. “Since there are few foreigners, this openness is perhaps a way to be more present with the local public.

Guillaume Robic, director of development, communication and events at the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, notes that the trend has been accelerating for some time and actually dates back to 1984, when Thierry Mugler became the one of the first designers to open the doors of a fashion show to the public, with a mega-event at the Zénith.

“The trend has been amplified by the pandemic,” Robic said. “Over the past 18 months, it’s accelerated both in the physical world and online. We have seen an opening of fashion shows in the physical world and an amplification of online catwalks, designed to reach the widest possible international audience.

Not everyone is convinced that the industry has fundamentally changed. For Benjamin Simmenauer, professor at the French Fashion Institute, the message of luxury brands is more performative than authentic.

“The current conversation about inclusiveness, openness and horizontality is so prevalent in fashion that it’s hard to build an image around the opposite notion, which is exclusivity,” he said. .

“So I think in terms of image it’s the responsibility of organizing events or shows that will be accessible to the public in one way or another, and COVID-19 has really pushed that agenda forward.” , he added.

“From VIP customers to anonymous subscribers to celebrities, nobody got to watch the shows when they were digital, so I think there was kind of a democratization, in quotes, at that point, and that played a role in the choice of brands. a more open and accessible image, ”continued Simmenauer.

“I think it’s pretty hypocritical how they’re now reluctant to use the word ‘exclusivity’, even though the caliber of guests at the shows and the prices are only increasing. We are not going in the direction of a democratization of fashion, quite the contrary, ”he maintained.

“In reality, the practices of these houses are not at all inclusive,” he continued. “This means that, even if there is a cultural desire to show that the aristocratic side of fashion houses is outdated, it is more of a trend or an image than a reality.

Beyond the image, another important consideration is the evolution of communication. At a time when the success of events is increasingly measured by their digital reach, occasional spectators are a valuable source of amplification.

“The holy grail of communication and marketing is for people to promote your brand for you,” Simmenauer said. “The public is also a major source of influence, especially since they do it spontaneously, without being remunerated, so they help build an impartial image of the event.

Blackpink’s Rosé at Saint Laurent, spring 2022.

Aitor Ross Sun / WWD

Miceli from Al Dente agreed that the participation of the crowd adds to the aura of an event. “Being able to show that there is a large audience responding to a show makes everyone else who follows the event on social media even more like they’ve experienced something,” he said.

And while brands continued to rely heavily on the presence of K-pop stars, including Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo and Jennie, and TikTokers such as Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio, Miceli said they were more hesitant. in addition to placing too much emphasis on VIP guests. .

“They understand today that they can no longer rely solely on the front row for media coverage. They realized the fragility of the front row, which they relied on a lot in the past. These days they have to explore other avenues to visibility, ”he said, noting the growing importance of platforms like Twitch, online gaming and the metaverse.

Olivier Rousteing with models closing the Balmain anniversary fashion show in Paris.

Aitor Rosas Sune / WWD

Balmain was among the first Parisian brands to inaugurate a more democratic approach to its shows. In June 2019, she presented her men’s collection at a music festival, giving out 1,500 free tickets. In September, the brand expanded the Balmain Festival into a two-day experience, which included concerts as well as stalls featuring limited-edition food, drink and fashion items.

The first 1,200 people who pledged a minimum donation of 15 euros to (RED) and the Global Fund – who are fighting HIV and AIDS – received two tickets to the Balmain show, which featured a cast of star models, including Campbell, Carla Bruni and Lara Stone, and performances by Doja Cat and Franz Ferdinand.

“It is impossible for me to imagine a creative moment or an inspiration without thinking of the music that accompanies it,” said Rousteing, explaining the raison d’être of the festival: “To come together and experience once again the fusion of the beauty of friendship, the power of music and the excitement of a Parisian parade.

One of the reasons the approach has resonated is Rousteing’s huge online fan base. The notoriety of the creator was reinforced by the release of the documentary “Wonder Boy” on Netflix in June. “Designers are more and more stars of pop culture,” said Miceli. “More than ever, people are following designers as much as brands.

Other ways that brands have made their events more accessible are through temporary facilities. Robic cited the example of Dior, who had previously commissioned installations from artists Judy Chicago and Eva Jospin for two separate haute couture shows at the Rodin Museum, and then opened them to the public.

“More and more, there is this desire to share and, in a spirit of generosity, to offer the general public physical access to experiences linked to the creativity of houses”, he underlined. “Rarely have we seen so many events, including cultural and creative ones, organized by houses and the fashion ecosystem around the official Paris Fashion Week calendar.

Meanwhile, brands have steadily increased their digital content, in an effort to generate interest in virtual presentations – an effort supported by the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion, which used the company to research and analyze Launchmetrics data to create a digital platform for Paris. Fashion week in 2020.

Louis Vuitton’s spring 2021 women’s clothing show, held at the La Samaritaine department store, is one example.

The event offered three experiences: one for the guests seated amidst the splendor of Art Nouveau; a second for remote special guests, who have received links to control 360-degree cameras with their smartphones or tablets, and a third for those watching the livestream, which has layered additional content and visual effects with the use of a green screen and other technologies.

Thanks to the YouTube and Tencent partnerships, the Paris Fashion Week platform attracted 1 million unique visitors, 4 million pageviews and nearly 1 billion videos viewed in 2021, Robic reported. “Fashion week September-October 2021 attracted 250,000 visitors, 1 million pageviews and a media impact value of $ 297 million, which is the largest ever for a fashion week.” , did he declare.

The figures suggest that efforts to become more inclusive will continue at a strong pace.

“It’s a phenomenon of sharing and creative amplification. This goes hand in hand with the fact that fashion has been closely linked to photography, animation and cinema for several decades. But now fashion is also increasingly linked to all performing arts, choreography, visual arts and games, ”said Robic.

“It’s all about reaching a wider audience and new generations, and so for me it’s a phenomenon that is destined to last,” he concluded.

SEE MORE :

Olivier Rousteing looks back on a decade at Balmain

Journalist of the Year: Demna de Balenciaga

Buyers hail strong Parisian collections as The Simpsons steal the show