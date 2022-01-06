Fashion
Defacto sale offers up to 50% off winter clothing and sportswear
De facto just gave us the best excuse to modernize our wardrobes for 2022 – up to 50% off.
The fashion retailer has cut prices on its mens, womens and sportswear lines and we have our debit cards right at hand.
That you are looking for gym equipment to motivate you to the treadmill where you want to manifest your 2022 goals in style, we’ve got you covered.
We’ve rounded up some of our favorites from her winter sales so you don’t have to go far to find a bargain.
Defacto winter sales
Long faux sheepskin coat
We might have a few winter months ahead, but that doesn’t mean you can’t look fabulous during these.
This long faux sheepskin coat means you don’t need to compromise on fashion for your convenience in 2022.
Pick up the magnificent cloak for 46 and get 20% off your first order using code GET20.
Basic zipped down jacket
We are obsessed with down jackets this winter and this basic green zipped coat looks like a winner.
You can also get 20% discount this warmer winter when you use code GET20 at checkout on your first order.
It is available at Defacto for just 39 now.
Knit cardigan with V-neck and buttons
Whether you are looking for an extra layer for your winter walk or want to stay warm while working from home, we have the cardigan for you.
This V-neck knitted cardiganis effortlessly cozy, chic and is even available in a range of colors.
You can bring one home for only 16 per add it to your cart now.
De facto sportswear offers
If you want to start 2022 the right way, shopping for Defacto’s winter sale offers on its sportswear line might just be the way to do it.
The retailer is offering jaw-dropping discounts to inspire your Zoom workouts and lunchtime runs.
Here are some of the best deals on men’s and women’s fitness fashion to help make 2022 your healthiest, happiest year yet.
Women’s sportswear
Starting from the left, if the white elasticated mini shorts doesn’t inspire you to go to the gym then nothing will.
Shorts have been reduced to 10 on the Defacto website and you can add them to your cart here.
Pair with the one-shoulder sports bra which is now available for 7.
Let out your wild side with this leopard print sports bra who is now 11 and these matching leggings for only 10.
It is important to feel secure and supported at the gym – and this includes your sports bra.
To try this plus size strappy sports bra for only 12.
Make the gym your jungle with these leopard print leggings for just 12 or beat your personal best by this printed long-sleeved sweatshirt at 16 years old.
Men’s sportswear
New year, new, you could be a snapshot we can take if that means new sportswear.
We are obsessed with this slim fit sports sweatshirt who will get you work in style in 2022 and for only 29 as well.
Eliminate the January blues by these navy blue sports shorts at 16 years old.
If your workout takes you outside this winter, prepare with this printed long-sleeved raincoat Who could be yours for only 34.
This slim-fit, long-sleeved zipped sports cardigan is great for that walk to the gym or that cold 5-a-side game, add it to your cart for 13.
Buy the rest of the De facto winter sale here.
