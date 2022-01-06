Tia Mowrys Fashion Post has caused a social media frenzy





Tia Mowry took to social media on Monday January 3 to feature the one thing she was ready to do in 2022. The actress, who used fashion As an example to let her followers know her current mood as she heads into the New Year, posted an Instagram reel showing two different sets. Tia Mowry amazes fans with a fashion item that showcases the outfits she plans to wear to conquer the New Year Photo: @ tiamowry / Instagram The multi-clip video begins with Mowry wearing an all-black outfit as an unidentified voice in a background track, 2021 was cute but in 2022 uh before moving on to a song verse that says go with bad magic bh. The specific line of the song came from Qveen Herbys’ single Abracadabra. When the vocal track switches to the song by Qveen Herbys, Mowry then picks up a royal blue blazer and briefly shakes it in front of the camera as the bottom half of her outfit changes to a matching blue skirt. Mowry finished the recording by doing a side pose before stepping out of the camera frame. In addition to the video, The Game star mentioned in her caption how she was set to dominate this year. Mower wrote, My Mood 2022 has arrived. Ready to do the damn thing! Photo of Tia Mowry: @ tiamowry / Instagram As Mowrys followers saw her post, many bypassed her post and immediately marveled at the 43-year-old look. We just have to walk on our necks for the New Year. You killed those crises. Tia over here is applying the pressure with these wardrobe changes! You really fell for this one! Yesssss Tia 2022, we bring all the bad energy bh. Among the compliments, others praised Mowrys transition in his last message. One said, Siiiisssss !!!! Your transitions are as smooth as ever. Like how sister how?!?!? Another wrote: Too clean transitions! One Instagram user called the actress the queen of video editing technique that combines separate clips. This person said: You are the queen of transitions. More stories from our partners: When those endorphins finally kick in: Tia Mowry’s youthful look in no-makeup pic makes fans pale Show Yourself With Thirst Trap: Latest Tamar Braxtons Video Makes Fans Pale Mom looks like her age: Alexis Skyy leaves fans stunned after sharing clip of her mom

