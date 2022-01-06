Omicron Variant launches key in men’s calendar as cancellations arrive

It might be a new year, but we still can’t get rid of COVID as it affects travel, retail and major events.

After a successful return to fashion shows and in-person trade shows in the second half of 2021, COVID has not finished disrupting the industry’s return to normalcy as major fashion events have started to announce cancellations, delays and enhanced security measures.

For the fashion world, the Men’s Market is the first listing of events to take place this month. Speculation for the past two months has been cautiously optimistic. Most believed that business would continue as usual. But Omicron is persisting as the market approaches, and menswear shows at London Fashion Week, usually scheduled for just after New Years Day, were the first casualties. Instead, the men’s collections will be merged with the women’s collections scheduled for February.

Relocation to Italy, spokesperson for the men’s show Pitti Uomo confirmed to FN that the event will continue with their in-person show scheduled for Jan. 11-13 in Florence. But despite organizers’ plans, guest designer brand Ann Demeulemeester has postponed its special event in Pitti to the June edition shows due to coronavirus concerns. At the same time, Brunello Cucinelli, a major exhibitor at Pitti Uomo, announced this week that he will not compete in person this season as originally planned. Alternatively, the Italian luxury brand plans to showcase its fall 2022 collection on the digital trade show platform Pitti Connect and organize one-on-one appointments at its Milan showroom.

In Milan, legendary creator Giorgio Armani made headlines this week as he chose to cancel the Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani fall 2022 men’s fashion shows, which were scheduled to take place in Milan on January 15 and 17, respectively. Armani has also chosen to cancel its Priv haute couture spring 2022 show slated for later this month in Paris. Haute Couture should take place from January 24 to 27 in the French capital.

This decision was taken with great regret and after careful consideration in light of the worsening epidemiological situation, according to a statement from the Milan fashion house. There are no plans for a digital version of the broadcasts.

Carlo Capasa, president of Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI), which hosts Milan Men’s Fashion Week, said in a statement that we deeply understand Mr. Armani’s decision to cancel his fashion show, this which is an option consistent with its approach to the pandemic and its vision. He went on to say that it is possible that in the coming days there will be more changes in the schedule due to the complex health situation in which Italy finds itself.

At the time of going to press, Milan Men’s Fashion Week is scheduled to take place Jan. 14-18 with a mix of digital and in-person shows. As of December 31, 2021, CNMI’s requirements to attend official calendar events include the provision of a Super Green Pass and the use of FFP2 masks for all participants. Guest seats will be spaced at least 1 meter apart and at least 4 square meters must be maintained between guests at events without seats. In addition, no catering services will be allowed during events and proper ventilation must be available, CNMI said.

In Paris, no major cancellations were announced at press time for the city’s menswear week, which is scheduled to run Jan. 18-27. But a multitude of health and safety protocols are implemented by the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion (FHCM) which organizes the week. According to a spokesperson for the FHCM, maximum capacities during events cannot exceed 2,000 people indoors and 5,000 outdoors. Spectators must also be seated and a physical distance of at least one meter between two people. Wearing a mask is compulsory in Paris in public spaces and in all places open to the public from December 31, 2021. In addition, only vaccinated people will be able to access these places and events. A negative COVID test will no longer suffice.

Here in the United States, men’s fashion trade show Project was due to return to New York later this month after a year-long hiatus. However, its owner, Informa Fashion Markets, confirmed to FN yesterday that it will be phasing out the New York edition this season, choosing to relaunch the event in Manhattan in July. However, Informa said its Project Las Vegas event is still set to go as planned from February 14 to 16 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Projects rival Liberty Fairs announced in December that it had placed its show paused for the winter season, as the team takes the time to reassess how it operates and implement new initiatives. While our mission has always been to showcase the emerging talents and innovations within the menswear and womenswear industry through high impact trade shows and events, we believe there is no better Now is the time to hit the pause button and restructure our business model to better suit the forward-thinking, heritage brands we serve, the company said in a statement last month.

As for New York Fashion Week (NYFW), the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) said on Wednesday it understands the impact the Omicron variant has on logistics, staff and planning until the week. and would support the individual decision of each brand. regarding their February shows.

The CFDA noted that its digital platform Runway360 will continue to be its central virtual home for NYFW, but will continue to navigate the fluid nature of the pandemic and update its guidance if the situation in the city changes in the weeks to come. to come.

