Kate Middleton’s go-to fashion label LKBennett launches royal-fit bridal collection



















05 January 2022 – 12:44 GMT



Chloe Best

Kate Middleton’s Favorite Store LKBennett Launches Collection of Bridal Gowns, Wedding Shoes and Bridal Accessories

The Duchess of CambridgeLKBennett, the favorite fashion brand of, is launching a new bridal collection – and it’s giving us some serious Kate vibes. GALLERY: Kate Middleton’s Best LKBennett Outfits Equipped with four wedding dress, along with a capsule collection of wedding shoes and accessories, the bridal line is part of the store’s Spring / Summer 2022 collection, and best of all, it’s affordable for brides on a budget. Loading the player … WATCH: David Emanuel’s tips for finding the wedding dress of your dreams Wedding dresses range from £ 799 for the Lila dress, a tea-length dress with long lace sleeves, to £ 1,299 for the Lovette dress, a stunning gown that wouldn’t look out of place on the red carpet, thanks to the bodice detailing the neckline and the long transparent sleeves. The Lovette dress features sheer sleeves and bodice details But this is the Harlow dress we can most imagine seeing Kate in. With its minimal aesthetic, sleek buttons and collar, it bears similarities to the pieces the Duchess has worn by Alessandra Rich and Alexander McQueen, while perfectly encapsulating the minimal wedding dress trend that is expected to dominate in 2022. RELATED: 6 Key Wedding Dress Trends for 2022 LKBennett’s Harlow wedding dress is one of four in the capsule collection Meanwhile, shoes, handbags, and hair accessories have been designed to mix and match to complete your look, and range from ivory pumps to embellished silver sandals, and feathered headbands to a classic ivory clutch. In short, brides will love it. SHOP: Street wedding dresses for brides on a budget Lila tea-length dress costs £ 799 The range will launch online and in stand-alone LKBennett stores in early January. This isn’t LKBennett’s first foray into bridal fashion; the brand has previously collaborated with another of Kate Middleton’s favorite fashion designers – Jenny Packham – to create a collection of wedding shoes. The Duchess of Cambridge is a longtime LKBennett fan Kate has long been a fan of LKBennett and has previously been pictured wearing the brand’s shoes, clutch bags and dresses. Other famous fans are Holly Willoughby and Amanda Holden. Are you planning your wedding? Sign up for the all-new HELLO! bride guide newsletter for expert advice, budget support, wedding inspirations, and real life stories straight to your inbox.

