Black star Tracee Ellis Ross impresses with unexpected fashion transformation in jaw-dropping video that sparks a backlash

Black star Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to share a jaw-dropping video of herself modeling a trendy dress for an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan



Tracee Ellis Ross has a wardrobe to envy and stepped out in a dress that got everyone talking this week.

The Black-ish star appeared on Tuesday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan wearing an original dress with a difference.

The Hollywood star wore a floral patterned maxi dress with a full reversible skirt. The fabric was different from the other side of the dress and consisted of a turquoise, black, pink and white striped pattern.

VIDEO: Tracee Ellis Ross shares impressive workout video

Additionally, the jaw-dropping gown was worn by Tracee in her living room at home in LA, as she was doing a virtual interview on Live due to the surge in coronavirus cases in New York City.

Along with the post, she wrote: “Early morning flowers. Back to virtual fittings and virtual press where I’m my own glamorous team! Yes, I dressed early this morning for @livewithkellyandryan on my own at the House.”

Tracee Ellis Ross wore the most amazing statement dress to appear on Live with Kelly and Ryan

Fans were quick to comment on the dress, with one writing: “I have absolutely no place to wear this dress but I need it”, while another wrote: “I love this dress. ! ” A third added: “Omg, this outfit is everything.”

The premiere of the final season of Black-ish kicked off Tuesday night, with a special guest: Michelle Obama!

Michelle’s appearance in the season eight premiere episode was entirely due to Tracee contacting her on behalf of the show’s creators.

The Black-ish star is so stylish

In a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine, the actress explained, “It was wonderful. She and I are friends. It was a phone call that I made. We had to do some very important topics that are mixed with fun, so c ‘is admissible. “

“We had a lot of fun. It was really fun to show how well our show is a well oiled machine,” she continued. “It was really fun welcoming someone so special who was so important in our world, in our culture, in the kind of stories we told on Black-ish.”

The former First Lady appeared in the episode as a rather unexpected but welcome guest at a fundraising event that Bow and her husband Dre are attending. Later in the episode, it turns out the three hit it off so well that she accepted an invitation to join the Johnsons at their house for dinner.

