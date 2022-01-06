Luxury Style Lessons From The Netflix Show





In the ’80s, the stiff shoulders of Yves Saint Laurent and Claude Montana fell into pinched and wasp waists with narrow sleeves. Camille’s character wears the structured blazers more casually, rather than corporate armor, being enveloped by the oversized fit, with sleeves pursuing the exaggerated proportions. The look is brilliant standing up, but it’s worth throwing your jacket over the back of a chair when seated, as Camille demonstrates in the season two premiere when the seriously structured shoulders rise almost to ear level. Lesson 3: Impressions in proportion

The plethora of prints that Emily braves in Paris is a visual antidote to the sea of ​​beige, black and denim that one usually encounters in cafes and bars in the Marais. The bravery of the characters in the mix of prints is to be celebrated, but the result is often overwhelming, especially when layered on top of Lily Collins’ tiny frame.

Perfect impressions and to the extreme. Emily takes a more is more approach to the motif in season 2 of Emily In Paris. Credit:Carole Béthuel / Netflix Wearing a ribbed Versace knit polo shirt on top of vintage high waisted Mugler shorts (with the preliminary hint of belly), Emily excels. Complementary colors, proportion of print and similar strobe effect provide a thoughtful contrast with a cool result. Later in the season, her patchwork mini dress from Dolce & Gabbana is already visual heartburn, with disparate polka dots and floral prints, but the addition of a printed Christian Louboutin bag and hat bucket sends the entire budget north of $ 5,000. In any way possible, this is too much. Lesson 4: Accessories to the extreme

Patricia Field understands the power of accessories since her time Sex and the city, having elevated the Manolo Blahniks bags, Fendi baguette bags and name necklaces to bestseller status. But for each baguette there was a bandana, bandeau top or ornate scarf that failed to capture the imagination of buyers. In Emilie in Paris it’s the oversized sunglasses and tall boots that manage to steal the show. If the knee height was not enough on its own for a statement, in Emilie in Paris the ankle boots are in animal print tulle, lilac and pink. Be warned. Look for a sturdy heel if you want to survive something as tough as the cobblestones of Paris. I spent months in the Vogue fashion office listening to a stylist plan her first Paris Fashion Week outing in an expensive pair of Balenciaga boots. The heel snapped the moment she got out of the cab, letting her jump at the first show. Overload of accessories. The mittens push the envelope into Emily in Paris. Credit:Carole Béthuel / Netflix Sunglasses in the series come from various brands, including Valentino and Miu Miu. Look for bold geometric shapes with oversized proportions. ’90s skinny styles failed to make their mark on the Left Bank, with Emily and her friends preferring an update on Audrey Hepburns’ undercover approach as seen in the classic movies. Two for the road and How to steal a million. Finally, beware of mittens. Making sense of Emily’s grip on the fingerless gloves is the most difficult aspect of season two of the series. Was she a fan of Michael Jackson? Had Joan Collins warned her of the aging effects of the sun on your hands? The answer is much simpler. Patricia Fields collaborated with Seymoure Gloves on a collection of colorful styles, starting at US $ 298 (AU $ 413). This is one for fans, or engaged electric scooter riders. Get the most out of your health, relationships, fitness and nutrition with our Live Well newsletter. Receive it in your mailbox every Monday.

