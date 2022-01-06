Giorgio Armani cancels men’s and haute couture fashion shows in Paris: “Decision taken reluctantly”. Camera Moda confirms Men’s Fashion Week





The news came the day a new record of Covid infections was recorded in Italy, more than 170 thousand in twenty-four hours: Giorgio Armani decided to cancel his shows Emporio Armani e Giorgio Armani for men fall / winter 2022-23 and the Prive haute couture show, scheduled in January, respectively during men’s fashion week in Milan and in Haute couture in Paris. The risks with the Omicron variant which is circulating more and more, spreading contagion at breakneck speed. The decision – says the fashion house – “was reluctantly taken by the stylist, after careful consideration, taking into account the worsening of the epidemiological situation. The parade remains, as the designer has repeatedly said, a fundamental and irreplaceable moment, but health and safety protection of collaborators and audience once again priorityOn the other hand, King George was the first to understand, in February 2020, the extent of the Covid epidemic, deciding to march behind closed doors while the cases were still numbered on the fingers of one hand. Needless to say, the announcement caused a huge uproar and inevitably opened up the debate on what to do, also because time is running out: Milan Men’s Fashion Week is scheduled from January 14 to 18, while that of Parisian haute couture from January 24 to 27. For the moment the two events remain confirmed, but the perplexities are not lacking given, moreover, that the peak of infections has not yet been reached and that in France the infections are now close to 300,000 per day. The risk that fashion shows will inevitably turn into potential epidemics, causing the virus to gallop further. “As the National Chamber of Italian Fashion – the President said in a note Carlo Capassa – we cannot chand understand the decision made by Mr. Armani to cancel his show, a choice consistent with his approach to the pandemic and his vision. Regarding the next men’s collection for Milan Fashion Week January 14/18, 2022, we confirm that in the light of Decree-Law 221 of December 24, 2021 and of the Council of Ministers of December 30, 2021, the parades of mode and activities (presentations and events) are permitted in the presence of guests as long as procedures and protocols are followed to prevent the spread of infection due to Covid-19 ″. In the meantime, just to avoid possible risks, too Valentino House he preferred to postpone the event to April Valentino Vintage, scheduled from January 13 to 20 in Milan, in collaboration with the Madame Pauline Vintage boutique.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ilfattoquotidiano.it/2022/01/05/giorgio-armani-cancella-le-sfilate-uomo-e-lalta-moda-di-parigi-decisione-presa-a-malincuore-camera-moda-conferma-la-mens-fashion-week/6445714/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos