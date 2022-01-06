Fashion
Fashion & Retail branding on the lines of Net Zero
There is no beauty in the finest fabric if it causes hunger and unhappiness. – Mahatma Gandhi
The retail industry has undergone a paradigm shift due to digital transformations still fueled by the pandemic. The increased use of social media and the growth of e-commerce have added complexity due to the changing expectations of conscious consumers and require consistency around the omnichannel experience. As brands strive to deliver holistic experiences, they are paying increased attention to understanding the evolving consumer decision-making journey and behavioral patterns. Consistent communication between all touch points can pave the way for a sustainable retail brand and positively engage green consumers.
The recent Conference of the Parties, COP26 in Glasgow, caught the attention of fashion and retail policymakers by addressing critical concerns about climate change with awareness, solutions and actions. The city’s latest talk is net zero carbon emission, which has already prompted many large retailers around the world to commit to it by 2050. According to Myclimate, “Net zero emission means all manufactured greenhouse gas emissions must be removed from the environment. through abatement measures, thereby reducing the Earth’s net climate balance to zero, after disposal through natural and man-made sinks. In this way, the human race would be carbon neutral and the global temperature would stabilize. Fashion and apparel retailers have already started to formulate strategies around this initiative for their current and future operational plans. They are joined by other players from several industries around the world in this movement towards a lower carbon and greener future. Let’s see how fashion and clothing brands can differentiate their offerings from the rest of their competition by walking the net-zero path.
1. Understand and track your carbon footprint
To reduce our carbon emissions to zero, we must first identify and track our carbon footprint throughout our value chain. Once we have visibility into our numbers, we can know how our customers perceive them. This plan calls for relentless efforts on the part of manufacturers, suppliers and retailers to unite their efforts to provide reliable data regarding energy consumption, harmful chemicals released, water requirements, etc. and share this data with all stakeholders for meaningful decision making. There is a considerable lack of visibility up the value chain, and this is where we need tougher reduction commitments. Fashion Revolution research shows that only 17% of brands reveal their annual carbon footprint in raw materials. This finding implies that we also demand government intervention, in terms of legal compliance for the transparency of reliable disclosures by fashion and clothing retailers. Such disclosures will attract green consumers and promote better engagement with the brand.
2. Understand that our clients focus on net-zero
A starting step could be to gain a meaningful insight into the attitude of our customers on Net-Zero, their expectations and their perception of existing brands in the market. A perceptual map can also help. We also need to understand their current stage in the net-zero adoption curve i.e. innovator, early adopter, early majority, etc. and anticipate their demands and challenges. Once we have all of these data points, we can communicate with accurate answers and evidence and proactively address their concerns. If executed efficiently, it can pave the way for competitive advantage.
3.Defend circularity in the value chain
Closing the loop by introducing circularity rather than linearity into the supply and value chain is the need of the moment. This concept is also in line with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 12- Responsible consumption and production, one of the 17 SDG goals established by the United Nations in 2015. The fashion industry comprises a complex web of processes, of products and services. Global fashion Agenda and McKinsey and Company defined it as Global Fashion Cycle (Fig. 1) in their combined fashion and climate project.
As shown in the picture, all components of this fashion value cycle can significantly reduce the magnitude of greenhouse gas emissions. The maximum impetus for reducing harmful emissions lies with the manufacturers who need the support of the brands to pursue the same thing with all the vigor. Brands also need to educate and encourage young consumers like Generation Z to acquire the skills to make, repair and reuse their clothes instead of throwing them away, which will end up going to landfill or buying new clothes.
Actions speak louder than words! A brand’s efforts must align with its commitment to the purported cause of waste reduction at different stages of the value cycle.
4.Change to renewable energy sources
In our global journey to net-zero, we must embrace low-carbon energy sources or renewable energy sources like solar, wind or hydro to meet the demand for energy to power our communities. industries and our homes. Switching from electricity to these cleaner, greener forms of energy will reduce the amount of carbon released into the atmosphere. It forces us all to change the way we use energy, the way we move, the food we eat, the way we design our buildings, all in all, a transition in our way of life. Brands must educate consumers and their value cycle partners on these attributes and drive change through action for differentiated positioning.
