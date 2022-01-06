Mother-in-law of the bride slammed for wearing a WHITE LACE dress and black ankle boots to the wedding

A bride’s mother-in-law made a serious misstep when she wore a white lace gown to the wedding, but critics were too horrified by her big black slippers to notice.

A photo of the unnamed woman with the newlyweds was shared in an online wedding group presumably by the angry bride and was later posted on Reddit.Marriage shame‘forum.

“The face you make when you realize your mother-in-law is wearing a white lace dress to your wedding,” captioned the snapshot.

Reddit useru / apejsnfhre noted that most reviewers were outraged by the woman’s choice of shoes and missed the fact that she was wearing a white lace dress.

A number of people agreed that she missed the mark when it came to her outfit and couldn’t decide which was worse, the shoes or the white dress.

“So not just a white dress but what looks like black Uggs,” one person wrote, while another pointed out that she was actually wearing wedge shoes, saying: “Uggs would have been better. . “

“Does anyone comment on the white dress?” Instead, they focus on ugly ski boots / construction? Someone else asked.

A few people admitted that they didn’t even notice the stepmom was wearing white because they were too focused on her shoes.

A Reddit user first commented on the shoes and then added, “It struck me that she wears white lace. Uh

“I noticed the boots first, thought ‘ehhh something about these boots makes them stand out a bit too much” probably because they didn’t match the general green grass environment. and lush, ”someone else explained.

“Then I made the dress and thought, ‘Oh shit, that’s what this is about. Okay, I get the message now. “

There were a lot of people who were happy to tear the woman apart, but there were some who tried to be a little nicer with their critics.

“Too bad it’s not a different pastel color. The fit is appropriate for his age and the event, ”said one person.

“This is one of the best photos of MIL in a white dress I’ve seen, at least she doesn’t look like a bride or try to outshine the bride,” someone added. one else.