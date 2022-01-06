Fashions Industry Carbon Emissions Reduction Strategies – Sourcing Journal





Fashion brands and retailers have stepped up their sustainability efforts in 2021 – and experts expect them to step up these initiatives in the years to come, thanks to increased pressure from the government. A new edited report has found that the government’s growing involvement in the environmental impact of fashion is helping push businesses in the right direction. The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) held in Glasgow in November, as well as the recent United Nations Climate Change Report, highlighted reducing carbon emissions as a top priority for industry, according to the retail analytics company. New legislation and sanctions for fashion companies could be implemented to tackle global warming more quickly. Retailers can meet these new demands by redesigning their most energy-intensive processes, such as sourcing and shipping. Edited reported on how online luxury retailer Farfetch is taking action by launching a pre-order plan that only produces production on what has already been ordered, minimizing waste from excess inventory. Others are implementing pandemic-fueled services such as curbside pickup, BOPIS, and direct-from-store shipping to reduce carbon emissions associated with delivery. Levi Strauss & Co. attributed much of its pandemic success to the rapid implementation of these strategies, signaling that their benefits are both environmental and financial. Others are reducing their footprint by switching to reusable packaging or less damaging polybags. Companies like Gap Inc., Toad & Co. and Wrangler and Lee owner Kontoor Brands has experimented with “lightening” or reducing the thickness and size of their poly bags to reduce the amount of plastic used, Edited noted. The products themselves are also becoming more sustainable, with many companies looking for material innovations for a smaller environmental footprint. A growing number of COP26 leaders have added their name to the Global Methane Pledge, which aims to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030 by trading methane-rich animal products like leather for more alternatives. responsible. Mylo, a faux leather grown from mushroom roots, is a top competitor for brands like adidas, Stella McCartney, and Lululemon, while grape leather is a popular alternative at Ganni. Piñatex, a skin-like textile made from the waste leaves of the pineapple plant, is another natural solution that checks the ethical and aesthetic boxes. Alternatives to cotton will also be in the spotlight, as rising cotton prices and growing concerns about sustainability force many people to look for other options. Experts predicted that sustainable materials could become more attractive to consumers now that cotton prices are more aligned with the cost of more environmentally friendly fibers like hemp, lyocell and Tencel. Edited noted that, again, thanks to government-led initiatives, consumers can also expect “brutally direct” marketing in the years to come from companies seeking to avoid claims of greenwashing. The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority recently warned companies that they have until January 1 to ensure their environmental claims comply with the Green Claims Code, which ensures brands support labels sustainability with clear and precise information. Likewise, new initiatives from the European Union and the United States Federal Trade Commission require companies to quantify their marketing claims. The increased pressures are also pushing companies to be more creative in the design of their products. Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein owner PVH Corp. has made advancements in 3D design, helping them reduce the costs and waste associated with producing physical samples. He expanded his 3D design startup, Stitch 3D, to help brands outside the conglomerate develop their digital design capabilities. In just one season, digital design processes saved PVH $ 1 million on FedEx and courier fees, between sending fabric samples, yardage and clothing.

