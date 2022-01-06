Top 3 of the 5000m men decided by 0.17





If day one of the five-day US Olympic speed skating trials in 2022 was any indication, an exciting week of long track action is underway. At least one athlete and potentially up to three punched their Winter Games ticket at the Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee, who saw a photo of the finish to decide on the only guaranteed seat. 3000m women My Manganello Kilburg did all she could to earn a chance to represent Team USA in the women’s 3000m. The 32-year-old Floridian won the final pair in 4: 07.61 to edge her rivals by more than seven seconds. Manganello Kilburg, who holds a bronze medal in the team pursuit at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games, now has to wait and see if the performance truly deserves an Olympic spot. The United States does not currently hold a quota spot in the women’s 3,000m for the 2022 Games, but is at the front line for any reallocated spots not used by nations with a surplus of eligible athletes. A d The race had significance for Manganello Kilburg even beyond its Olympic relevance. Her performance represented a personal victory as she improves in the discipline. I’m working on my mental block to get through this race, she said afterwards, happy that she didn’t fall back into the habit of spending too much energy at the start of the race. It’s a big, big leap for me. Manganello Kilburg, who has also competed in professional cycling competitions, is also aiming for the mass start for the 2022 Games, as is second place in the 3000, Dessie Weigel. 5000m men With two spots on the Olympic team likely available in the men’s 5000m, a race of over six minutes, the top three were separated by 0.17. 2014 and 2018 Olympian Emery lehman set the benchmark in pair 3 of 5, with a time of 6: 16.71. Ethan Cepuran and Casey dawson followed in pair 4 and did a show. The two 21-year-olds traded heads several times during the 12.5-lap race, even coming out of the final corner. A d SEE MORE : American trials: Olympic places decided by 0.17 in the 5000m men Skate-length Cepuran clinched victory and guaranteed Olympic berth at 6: 16.54. Dawson, critically, finished 0.01 ahead of Lehmans to grab the unsecured (but expected) second place. All three are candidates to represent the United States in the team pursuit event at the 2022 Games.

