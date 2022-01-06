Instagram Fashion Trends 2022: Goblincore, Dark Academia, Goth and more

If you purchase an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

And just like that, 2022 has crept up on us all, but one thing we’re sure about is that we want to be more adventurous in the way we dress in the New Year. We can scroll through countless Pinterest boards or even unexpected sources of inspiration like Etsy, but the biggest pole of fashion trends is undoubtedly Instagram. This year, the platform published its first annual trend report, and its conclusions could not have shocked us more.

Instagram predicts gothic, dark college and nostalgic clothes gain ground in 2022. These three trends in alternative fashion are not too unusual for what we already saw on social networks. But the one we just weren’t expecting is goblincore. If you’re like us, you’re probably wondering if WTF is a goblincore? It might not be the most important thing right now, but let us explain why it’s on the rise.

According to the report, 50% of teens and young adults will try on bold clothes like Dark Academia, Goblincore and Nostalgic in 2022. Instagram describes these styles as channels for self-expression and happiness after so much time spent alone, indoors and wearing nothing but sweats and slippers. As people start to meet in real life, their dress decisions will become more daring.

We can totally see maximalism taking over the fashion scene as the pandemic evolves. After being able to slowly re-enter the world, who wouldn’t want to experiment with more daring clothes?

Find out more about Instagram Fashion Trend Predictions 2022, including more on goblincore and how to try these emerging styles.

RELATED: Spiked Chokers, Mushroom Lights and Everything Pop-Punk Here is what Etsy predicts will be the top trends in 2022

Well start with goblincore because we bet you’re dying to find out what it is and how to try this trend out. Goblincore is like a close cousin of cottagecore, except that it is more raw and quirky. Talked about mushrooms, snails, earth, worms, frogs, elves and just about anything in nature. It’s not as sweet or fancy as the quaint and charming fairytale look associated with the cottagecore. You don’t have to be super stylish and styled to stay comfortable, natural, and quirky, it’s better. In fact, saving money is one of the easiest ways to buy goblincore.

Goblincore means you’re more of the grungy forager fairy kind, instead of the darling princess who picks flowers and picnics. The style is practical, fluid and comfortable like that mid-calf skirt.

You could have probably guessed that gothic fashion would appear in 2022. Punk and pop-punk are already taking over the mainstream thanks to celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo and Avril Lavigne, but what about goth? It’s all black all the time, but still has hints of delicacy with its lace, velvet, and leather. It gives off some major witchy vibes, which we’re totally seeing for 2022.

A black corset top comes first in gothic walk-in closet 101. Pair this one with a matching black skirt, heavy jewelry like a leather choker and spiked bracelets, textured tights and platform boots.

Dark academia is a super niche style that probably isn’t what you expected. The words vintage, preppy, scholastic, intellectual and romantic come to mind. It’s a trend for all literature and obsessed art. You’ll find dark college attire in an archaic library with stacks of old books and battered leather journals nearby. Overall, dark academia encompasses the brooding but chic Ivy Leaguer. Dive into a new book with this vintage check blazer from Urban Outfitters.

Nostalgic clothing is a no-brainer among the emerging trends of the 2022s, as 2021 has already shaken things up for Y2K fashion. Poofy dresses, cutouts, chunky sneakers and playful jewelry, all in bright colors and bold silhouettes barely scratch the surface when it comes to cutting edge Y2K style. Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa capture this A-T aesthetic, as does Juicy Couture. His velor tracksuits are so iconic and perfectly sum up the year 2000.