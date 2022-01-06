Metaverse Fashion Week (!) And more: fashion events to look forward to in 2022

If 2021 was the year defined by collaborations, 2022 is shaping up to be a roller coaster of designer debuts. From Phoebe Philo’s next act to new chapters from brands like Bottega Veneta, Pucci, Isabel Marant and many more, there are a myriad of reasons to be excited about what awaits the fashion industry this year.

Glenn Martens puts his mark on Jean Paul Gaultier

Glenn Martens, of Y / Project and Diesel, will make his foray into couture as a guest designer for Jean Paul Gaultier. The inimitable Belgian designer will present his first collection for the brand this month, as the second designer invited to take the reins. It’s actually a complete moment for Martens as well, having originally started his impressive career trajectory under Gaultier.

A Metaverse fashion week is coming

The Metaverse Decentraland platform announced a four-day deal of parades and storefronts, pop-up shops, afters and immersive experiences in March. The virtual fashion event will be organized in collaboration with the UNXD luxury marketplace hosted by the Polygon blockchain. According to Fashion law, viewers will be able to consult the presentations of the parades and buy virtual clothes and accessories (for all your virtual parties!). Which avatars will be in the front row? Only time will tell.

Calling all designers, brands and fashionistas.

Decentral and x @UNXD_NFT presents Metaverse Fashion Week.

A week of parades, pop-up shops, afters and immersive experiences from March 24 to 27, 2022

prepare your collections! pic.twitter.com/BXkpAV1TOJ – Décentraland (@decentraland) December 26, 2021

Barbie x balmain

The latest designer to team up with the great lady of Mattel? Olivier Rousteing from Balmain. Sadly, he doesn’t just create a uniform for the doll, he takes it a step further with a 50-piece collection for living, breathing humans. According to the New York Times, the offering will be modeled by avatars of various races and will also include three NFTs of doll-sized models that will be auctioned online. Watch this place!

The first major fashion collaboration of 2022 is here: Barbie x Balmain, completed by NFTs and a whole collection to be worn by adults. I can sense the start of the fashion-toy industrial complex. https://t.co/fnCW2Iz0T2 – Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) January 5, 2022

Kim Bekker takes over from Isabel Marant

The eponymous designer Isabel Marant steps aside and allows new blood. Her beloved Parisian brand will now be led by Kim Bekker, who takes the reins from Marant who has run the brand since 1994. Dutch designer Bekker’s resume includes stints at (pause for excitement!) Chlo and Saint Laurent , as well as a decade of work under Marant herself. Naturally, Madame Marant will also be at his side to guide you.

Phoebe Philo is baaaaaack

There are few designers whose names are pronounced with as much respect as Phoebe Philo. The visionary Creative Director who catapulted Cline and Chlo to cult status has confirmed that she will launch her own brand, backed by LVMH. “But when!!!!!” Internet cried. Sorry to disappoint, but we don’t know correct Yet we were promised more news in January 2022. Let Philo inadvertently prove that the real luxury these days lies in the mystery.

Matthieu Blazy’s first collection as Creative Director at Bottega Veneta

After the surprise release of Daniel Lee, Matthieu Blazy will assume the lead role at Bottega Veneta. The designer’s resume includes stints as a men’s designer for Raf Simons, a womenswear designer at Maison Martin Margiela, as well as a two-year stint as a senior designer in the aforementioned years of Philo. Celine. Blazy’s debut is set for February 26 during Milan Fashion Week.

The Daily at 20 years !!!!!

Ah time flies when we are having fun !! Your Daily is preparing to blow two decades of candles on the proverbial birthday cake, just in time for New York Fashion Week in February. Keep your eyes peeled for more details on our anniversary number and other celebrations. You know this will be not to be missed! (Read Brandusa’s epic backstory here.)

Camille Miceli breathes new life into Emilio Pucci

Where to start with the new artistic director of Emilio Pucci, Camille Miceli? There’s a lot of expectation for the designer to shape Pucci, which hasn’t had a lead designer since 2017. The Italian designer started her career at Azzedine Alaa (!) Before moving on to public relations roles at Chanel and Louis Vuitton. Her strong point, however, is the jewelry. According to Vogue, in 2009 Miceli joined Christian Dior where she oversaw jewelry during Raf Simons’ tenure at the house. In 2014, she returned to Louis Vuitton as artistic director of accessories. Miceli said she will remain firmly focused on “joy and well-being” and truly, in the year of our Lord 2022, is there anything else we can ask for?

Nigo ushers in a new era at Kenzo

Fashion designer and DJ Nigo, founder of streetwear labels A Bathing Ape and Human Made, is expected to present his inaugural offer for Kenzo during the men’s program at Paris Fashion Week later this month. Nigo is notably the first Japanese designer to lead the brand since its famous eponymous founder Kenzo, who tragically died of COVID in October 2020. Nigo was initially put on the LVMH map when the late Virgil Abloh collaborated with him for Louis Vuitton.

