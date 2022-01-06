Men’s basketball take decisive victory over Goucher





Next game: at South Carolina State University 1/10/2022 | 7:30 p.m. BALTIMORE, Maryland (January 5, 2022)– Morgan State men’s basketball broke free from their two-game losing streak, losing 100 points in a dominant fashion. Morgan (5-7, 0-0) came out strong against Goucher College (3-8) for a 100-41 win as he prepares for the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference game in the New Year . The Division III Gophers have been added to Morgan’s schedule as the Bears have had to withdraw from their last four games due to COVID-19 concerns. Morgan has been inactive since December 18 when they fell in Mount Saint Mary’s. De’Torrion Ware and Ty horner paved the way for the Bears. Ware connected on 4 of 9 shots from beyond the arc and finished with a high of 22 points, including eight rebounds and five assists. Ty horner who was on his second start of the season, had an effective evening from the floor. The 6-10 junior forward registered 17 of his season-high 20 points in the first half of 8 for 15 shots. He also added six boards, two steals and two blocks. Isaiah Burke scored 18 points off the bench, while Seventh Wood added 11 points with eight assists and five rebounds, a game-high. Lagio Grantsaan recorded a double-double with 10 points and a high of 11 rebounds. The Bears dominated the first half and entered the locker room with a 57-16 lead. Goucher had 23 turnovers against the solid defense for the Bears, who profited by scoring 26 points on those occasions. Morgan’s momentum continued until the second half. The Bears were able to score at will, both inside and beyond the arc. Morgan finished the game shooting 58.3% from the field and scored 50 points in the paint. The Bears also connected on 11 of 23 3-pointers. Equally impressive as his shooting accuracy, however, was the Bears’ ability to create quality opportunities as they racked up a total of 23 assists. Morgan showed his depth tonight, with benchers accounting for 34 of Morgan’s 100 points. Morgan is hoping to build on that momentum when they open the MEAC game in their next game. FOLLOW MORGAN STATE ATHLETICS IN CYBERSPACE There are many ways to track MSU athleticsin lineand on the move:

Visit www.morganstatebears.com, the official Bears Athletics website, for news, schedules, stats, bios and more.

Follow us on social media:

Facebook: / MorganStateBears

Twitter: @MorganStBears

ABOUT MORGAN Morgan State University, founded in 1867, is a Carnegie listed universityhigh search (R2)institution offering nearly 140 academic programs leading to degrees from baccalaureate to doctorate. Like marylandPreeminent Public Urban Research Universityand the only university to have its entire campusdesignated as national treasurethrough the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Morgan serves a multiethnic, multiracial student body and seeks to ensure that the doors to higher education are opened as widely as possible to as many people as possible.

