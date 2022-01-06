Amelia Earhart has already designed a clothing line





Today, it’s not uncommon for a celebrity to launch a clothing line. Everyone from Michael Strahan to Rachael Ray has designed or endorsed clothing, including a number of top athletes. They owe a debt of gratitude to pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart, who was one of the first notable figures to embark on fashion design. Fashion at 40,000 feet As the first woman to cross the Atlantic solo and nonstop, Earhart had a spectacular flying career. But these achievements have not necessarily come with financial rewards. To do this, Earhart turned to what was then a new business venture, a branded fashion offering. Earhart had gotten advice on the business from fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli. While this has undoubtedly helped, her true inspiration may come from first-hand experience. As a young pilot, Earhart was dismayed to discover that flight suits were designed specifically for men, which meant they didn’t match her figure. A craving for active, sensitive clothing, regardless of gender, was something that apparently remained. Earhart later in partnership with her husband / manager George Charles Putnam to continue the business, apparently working with a sewing machine and one helper to create a sportswear line she dubbed Amelia Earhart Fashions. She even took on the task of modeling the clothes herself. “I felt there was a real need for sporting goods in the mid-price range,” she said. Recount The Boston Globe in 1934. “… I tried to make my clothes suitable for those who have a limited budget, and who want simple and beautiful things that are not extreme.” Amelia Earhart Fashions takes flight By 1933, shoppers at department stores like Macy’s and Marshall Fields could choose from a variety of dresses, skirts, tops and more, all bearing the Earharts signature on the label. Some were even made of parachute silk with helix-shaped buttons, a clear nod to Earhart’s true passion. “I had a great time fitting a lot of airplane gadgets into my clothes,” she said. What made the line even more unique for the time was that women could buy separate clothes: rather than a full dress, they could mix and match the clothes. It was a change from the mainstream female styles of the time and would only become more widely accepted over time. While Earhart anticipated a lasting trend, Amelia Earhart Fashions would not be leading the charge. In the midst of the Great Depression, disposable income was scarce. Although Earhart said in interviews that the price of clothes would not reach “new heights,” the dresses sold for around $ 30, or just over $ 625 in today’s dollars, it was. Following that the market could not support. The line didn’t last and Earhart focused on his flying skills. In 1935, Earhart set other records, including becoming the first person to fly solo from Honolulu to Oakland, Los Angeles to Mexico City, and Mexico City to Newark. Famous, she essentially disappeared on July 2, 1937, a few weeks before her fortieth birthday, with theories about her fate ranging from her crash in the Pacific to her capture by Japanese forces. It’s amazing how much Earhart was able to accomplish in his short life. And while her aviation career is getting the most attention, it’s clear that she aimed to do a lot more. Strangely enough, the clothing line was missing the unique piece of clothing Earhart was best known for: a leather bomber jacket.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/653137/amelia-earhart-designed-clothing-line The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos