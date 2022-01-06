As Omicron Forces More Fashion Show Cancellations, NYFW Designers Assess Alternative Formats





Armani was one of the first brands to cancel its Januaryfashion shows, including his Armani Priv show at Haute Couture in Paris and the fall 2022 men’s shows by Giorgio Armani and Emporio Armani at Milan Mens Fashion Week. Bbut it was not the last.

Several big companies last week canceled high-profile fashion shows that were slated for January, including Project with its New York show and Brunello Cucinelli with its shows at Pitti Uomo and Milan Men’s Fashion Week. London Men’s Fashion Week, which usually takes place in January, is completely canceled. More cancellations are rumored to be coming, all thanks to the uncertainty created by the spread of the Omicron variant.

Designer Brunello Cucinelli told WWD on Tuesday that the soaring pushed the fashion house to a difficult decision, but which he considered necessary. Similar sentiments were expressed by Armani in a press release, saying shows are crucial but the safety of employees and the public must come first. The Project show originally scheduled for January 26 is also canceled, as is the Ann Demeulemeester event originally scheduled for Pitti Uomo from January 11 to 14. In Paris, there have been rumors that brands are canceling their Paris Menswear Fashion Week shows which will begin on January 24. Joseph Keefer, fashion brand consultant and creative director of an eponymous fashion brand, said on Twitter that he was canceling his exhibition space at Paris Men’s Fashion Week and had heard that major brands would be absent as well. Keefer did not respond to a request for comment. Looks like Paris is over for all North American brands, retailers and representatives. Word from the past two days is that the heavy weights are all stopping to continue. Were canceling our exhibition space now Joseph Keefer (@josephkeefer) January 4, 2022 Many of those brands that cancel shows are simply rescheduling them for later. The London Fashion Week men’s shows will be merged with its Women’s Week starting Feb. 18, and the Ann Demeulemeesters show will be rescheduled for June, according to the brand. Shows scheduled for later in February have yet to be canceled. According to Patricia Bonaldi, founder and creative director of Brazilian luxury brand PatBo, her brand’s show at New York Fashion Week is still underway. NYFW is scheduled to start February 10. For brands that aren’t reprogramming, virtual shows now have two years of trial and error behind them and may be a viable replacement. While virtual shows can be limiting, Bonaldi said they can also be useful in building hype for a collection. And the rise of the Metaverse as a concept has made these shows more accessible. In March, the Decentraland metaverse will be organize a fashion show. No specific participating brands have been named, but a press release for the event promises luxury brands. Additionally, one of the organizing companies for the event, UNXD, has previously worked with brands like Dolce & Gabanna. Cucinelli, meanwhile, plans to host a show on digital companion Pitti Uomos Pitti Connect. While nothing can replace the in-person experience, I have found it helpful to show it digitally, Bonaldi said. In fact, PatBo started to broadcast virtually, which allowed us to reach a larger audience, and it challenged us to produce content that would bring collections to life on a screen. Amy Smilovic, Creative Director of Tibi, said her plans for an in-person NYFW event are still underway, but with an interesting twist. The brand films its parade in advance and will integrate the images into the elements of a showcase or an in-person party. The exact details are still under wraps. We came up with this in November, Smillovic said. So that was before Omicron. We just felt like the traditional track setup wasn’t working for us. But Smilovic is wary of some of the more forward-thinking digital show concepts, like streaming in the Metaverse or using elaborate VR platforms. Right now, a lot of other options don’t really interest us, she said. Some brands have really made it work, like Collina Strada or Celine, but some things just seem conceptual for conceptual reasons. We want to balance the conceptual with the old school.

