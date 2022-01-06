Paris, Nicky and Kathy Hilton all wore this classic bridal silhouette

When it comes to wedding dresses, the Hilton family is clearly on the same page: Paris, Nicky and Kathy Hilton have all fallen for remarkably similar dresses.

For their wedding nights, the sisters and their mother each went for an elegant and classic look in lace dresses with long sleeves. Most recently, we got to see this look at Paris, who walked down the aisle in November 2021 to marry Carter Reum. Paris wore a long-sleeved Oscar de la Renta gown, and it was impossible to ignore the similarities between her bridal look and that of her sister and mother. While Paris and Nicky never went out and said they were inspired by their mother’s 1970s wedding dress, one look at all the dresses together, and it’s pretty clear that the minds of Hilton look alike.

We can’t blame them: A long sleeve wedding dress is a wedding classic for a reason that is both modern and timeless. Their dresses stand out among a sea of ​​strapless options, and we love the family theme that seems to happen whether it’s done on purpose or not.

Paris Hilton wedding dress details

On November 11, 2021, Paris married venture capitalist Carter Reum in the former Bel Air estate of her late grandfather Barron Hilton. The star-studded ceremony included guests like Kim Kardashian and Paula Abdul, and was anything but subtle: two of the evenings that followed the ceremony were filmed for its new 13-part docuseries, Paris in love.

The 40-year-old reality TV star’s Oscar de la Renta dress was a true work of art, featuring a stand-up collar and long sleeves, all neatly embroidered with pressed flower threads. The embroidered bodice gradually faded into a full skirt of 20 layers of tulle over a princess-fit crinoline petticoat. Paris wore it with a dramatic long veil also made by Oscar de la Renta, which featured matching floral embroidery work around its base. In an interview with Vogue, Paris explained: “I wanted something timeless, elegant, chic and iconic, and I was so happy.”

As Oscar de la Renta’s creative director Fernando Garcia explained to Vogue, the look was inspired by Grace Kelly. For the princess’s wedding to Prince Rainier III of Monaco, she wore a conservative yet stunning lace gown with a high neck and long sleeves. Garcia said that “Paris always wanted to look like a princess,” adding that the final look “looked very angelic”.

Of course, this wasn’t the only dress Paris wore for the lavish celebration – there were three more. After the ceremony, the bride donned an off-the-shoulder Gahlia Lahav gown that featured a fitted bodice and sparkling, dreamy tulle.

For dinner, she stepped out in a jeweled Pamella Roland maxi dress with a plunging neckline and a sequined cape. At the end of the evening, Paris opted for something short, flirty, and fun: an Oscar de la Renta evening gown that featured the same floral appliqué as her first dress.

The Paris wedding weekend included a few other parties, which obviously meant more elaborate wedding looks. When the couple hosted a carnival at the Santa Monica Pier the day after the wedding, Paris opted for hot pink instead of white. Her luminous Alice + Olivia dress featured mesh, plenty of sparkles, crystal-covered sleeves, a matching veil, and heart-shaped sunglasses.

For her last evening of the weekend, Paris wore two dresses. One was a three-quarter-sleeved lace Marchesa dress with a long train and a full skirt. Hilton said the look was “straight out of a storybook, “and we have to agree. The second and final dress of the weekend was another Oscar de la Renta issue. This moment featured stars adorned with Swarovski crystal jewelry.

Nicky Hilton wedding dress details

If the Paris dress looked a little familiar to you, it’s probably because her younger sister Nicky wore a similar figure. For her July 2015 wedding to British bank heir James Rothschild, which took place at Kensington Palace in London, Nicky wore a stunning Valentino haute couture gown that stole the show.

Nicky’s bespoke dress also featured a high neck and long sleeve design, with a fitted bodice that morphed into a full ball skirt with an elaborate 10ft long train. According to Vogue, the luxe dress features three shades of ivory and silver guipure embellished with hand-embroidered crystals for added sparkle. To complete the look, Nicky wore a cathedral-length antique lace veil.

Much like her sister, Nicky said Grace Kelly inspired her wedding look. In an interview with Huffington Post Live (via Hello), Nicky explained what she wanted for her big day: “I knew in my mind that I really wanted to do something traditional, just classic, and white lace, and beautiful.” She added that the result was that Valentino “created the most gorgeous dress I have ever worn and will ever wear.”

Nicky wore her dress with custom Christian Louboutin pumps with the inscription “Mrs. Rothschild” on the heels, and she carried a small bouquet of white flowers to draw attention to the dress.

Kathy Hilton wedding dress details

One glance at Kathy Hilton’s wedding dress, and you’ll agree that Paris and Nicky must have been inspired by their mother as well. For her 1979 wedding to Richard Hilton, Kathy wore a high-neck, long-sleeved gown covered in gorgeous lace details.

Kathy hasn’t really talked about her wedding day, so we don’t have as many details on her dress or the ceremony and party. But, a throwback photo on Instagram shows Kathy paired her elegant dress with a flower crown to match the floral bouquet in her hands, a long pearl necklace, and a cathedral-length veil.

The combination of the high neck, long sleeves and lace gives the three dresses a timeless Grace Kelly vibe. The style is just as good looking in 2021 as it was in 1979, proving that classics never go out of style.