Penn State Men’s Basketball Completes Return to the Northwest | Penn State Men’s Basketball News
Penn State got another shake up, toppling Northwestern in fashion.
The Nittany Lions beat the Wildcats 74-70 to jump to 2-2 in the Big Ten game this season.
The Wildcats came out hot with a 3-point trio of forwards Robbie Beran, Pete Nance and goaltender Ty Berry, giving Northwestern a 9-2 lead early on.
Penn State took the lead late in the second half with a 3-pointer from junior forward Seth Lundy and a jumper from Jalen Pickett to give the Nittany Lions a 29-28 lead.
Northwestern’s second half began to move away attacking the paint, giving the Wildcats a 45-36 lead with 15:55 left in the game.
Junior Northwestern guard Boo Buie added to the Wildcats lead with less than 11 minutes left with a 3-point pointer.
Penn State did not fall without a fight on a 9-0 streak with five minutes remaining, tying the game at 57.
The Nittany Lions Lundy took over late in the game and emptied a 3-point pointer to give Penn State a three-point lead with 36 seconds remaining, beating the Wildcats.
Here are some key takeaways from Penn States’ victory over Northwestern.
3-point problems
Penn States’ defense has been strong so far this season, except when it comes to defending behind the arc.
The Nittany Lions struggled to defend the Northwesterns’ ranged attack again.
In the opening minutes of the game, the Wildcats went straight to the weakness of the Blues and Whites, attacking with the 3-ball.
Northwesterns Beran, Nance and Berry all knocked down three runs in quick succession to set the tone for the game.
The Wildcats kept the shots going deep with Buie in the lead with five 3-pointers on the night.
Penn State tried to keep pace with Northwestern with a few shots from behind the arc, but it wasn’t with the same success as the Wildcats.
Northwestern passed Penn State from a distance overnight.
Defensive exit
Northwestern entered their third Big Ten clash allowing for the second fewest points per game in the conference, and the Nittany Lions have beaten teams with their defense.
Defense was a theme as both teams entered the locker room with a total of 63 points preparing for a low scoring finish.
For Penn State, Lundy and fifth-year forward Greg Lee both stopped the Northwest offense with blocks.
Wildcats goalie Chase Audige and Nance both racked up interceptions on Penn State, leading to a four-team total on the night.
The second half was a bit more offensive as Northwestern started to cook things deep, while Penn State struggled to get offensive.
However, both teams finished below their season’s points-per-game average.
Boo Buie and the Wildcats get hot
At the end of the first half, the game was only five points apart.
However, junior guard Boo Buie started to click Northwestern in the second half.
The Albany, New York native did most of his damage shooting five-on-eight overnight.
The momentum really shifted in a northwest direction as Buie drained a deep pointer 3 points from the transition.
Buie finished the Wildcats leading scorer with 22 points on the evening, which was one of his best performances this season.
Other than Buie, forwards Beran and Nance scored from behind and attacked the paint on Penn States fifth-year fat forward John Harrar.
MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE
Penn State is coming off their first Big Ten victory of the season, overtaking Indiana in a shocking fashion.
