Diagnose SU errors on 5 UVA baskets, Jim Boeheim called

Two days after Syracuse’s loss to Virginia, sitting at his desk during the Atlantic Coast Conferences’ weekly Zoom coaches call, Jim Boeheim used the words gruesome, gruesome and shameful to describe his defense in his loss 74-69 against the Cavaliers. Orange allowed UVAs to convert 52% of their shots throughout the game and 63% of their attempts in the second half. For an SU defensive unit that has struggled all season placing 194th defending 3 and 238th defending 2, by KenPom Virginia was the last team in a growing sample to capitalize on the glaring weakness of the Oranges.

Boeheim said after the game on Saturday that SU missed defensive rotations and UVAs. got easy layups in the first half that should never happen. When asked to clarify what would help with defensive issues beyond just fixing spins, he said missed spins are the biggest problem and specifically called out five possessions: UVA the top two 3s. points of the game and a trio of dunks for its final three baskets before half-time.

His five possessions, five rotations, said Boeheim. So it doesn’t take more than that.

Buddy Boeheim said Saturday’s offense was the fourth offensive approach he has seen from Virginia in his four years at Syracuse, as the Cavaliers overloaded the bottom and put one player on the block and one in. the high post area.

Ahead of the SU game against Miami on Wednesday, here are the issues within those five possessions that led the Orange to suffer their first loss to the ACC of the season:

Play 1:

On that streak early in the first half, Syracuse nearly pulled off a steal after Cole Swider deflected a pass between the left side of the paint and the 3-point arc. But notice, in this clip, how much space Virginias Armaan Franklin (# 4) already has on the right wing. Jimmy Boeheim and Jesse Edwards are clustered near the right block, Swider trapped between two UVA players on the other side of the area.

Here is the consequence of this cluster. Kadin Shedrick (# 21) now has the ball near the left block with his face turned up the sideline where Kihei Clark (# 0) resides offscreen and Franklin is still wide open on the right wing, now with his arm raised calling for the ball.

The bullet makes another stop before it reaches Franklin, and in this clip above, Jimmy notices the open space and begins to adjust. But, as what unfolded below shows, a simple fake kick from Franklin forced Jimmy to miss out and become unable to challenge the shot. Franklin calmly enters his shooting motion and hits the 3, the one Boeheim attributed to lack of spin to the corner.

Play 2:

Here Franklin parked deeper in the corner behind Jimmy. As Buddy said after the game, this year the Cavaliers generally placed someone on the block and another player in the high post area, paving the way for the high-low set that SU needed to be aware of. . With the ball on Jimmy’s side, he’s already passed out towards Clark, the man with the ball, but Edwards was still standing in the middle of the painting without running away to the open corner.

This clip captures Clark’s pass, past Jimmy with his arm outstretched, and in the corner, where Edwards is now forced to react with less time than if he had moved earlier. But due to the late recovery or lack of movement down the area in general, the high-low option Virginia had put in place could have turned into a quick one-two pass to Shedrick on the left block.

All it would take is a pass to Jayden Gardner (No.1), allowing Shedrick to be wide open depending on where Swider was shot. Instead, all UVA has to do is move the ball to the corner, where Franklin has enough room for a 3.

Game 3:

Now on to the three layups. On that first, Clark passes the ball to Franklin on the left wing, then cuts through the center of the paint, essentially wrapping around Reece Beekman (# 2) on the right block as he screens Edwards. But because the ball sits high on the left wing, it pushes Benny Williams higher.

This clip captures the end of the screen that freed Clark. The presence of the Swiders at the top of the left wing leaves Edwards with three UVA players in general proximity to his location on the left block. Buddies guarding the high post entrance pass, which could be opened depending on how Beekman was riding.

At this point, Swiders attempting to recover from the back as Edwards has to come out in the corner to defend Clark, who sends the ball to Beckman from the start, in the high post area, but below where Buddy had. kept like the the initial set started over when the ball was on the wing. Once Beekman has the ball, hell swirls over to Shedrick, now all alone on the left block, before Swider can recover quickly enough from the opposite side or before either of the two SU players on top Buddy or Williams cannot disturb the possession of Beekman. This allows the keeper to easily go up and score without any defenders near him.

Play 4:

This second lay-up before half-time will take place like the last. This time, however, Williams is standing on the opposite side playing lower than Swider in the previous game and Jimmy is now keeping Franklin past the 3-point arc on the left side.

Beekmans screener again, and Clark curls up again. It’s a close to three-to-one situation for Edwards on the left block, but not as bad as the previous one because Williams is closer to the paint and Shedrick has crept into the right block. Joe Girard III, this time, is perched on the left elbow to refuse an entry pass.

Jimmys is actually able to recover better and help Edwards keep Clark here, while Girard appears to be in a better position to deny that pass to Beckman after he rolls. But Shedrick, as seen in both above and below, snuck behind Williams this time around, and the freshman collapses on Beekman once the pass hits him. He leaves the UVA center open for another dunk below, this time with a lot more room to work.

Play 5:

This last clip plays out the same as the previous two, but this time Clark doesn’t switch to the left wing and cut off Syracuse’s attack, Taine Murray (No.10) is already perched in the same spot near the corner. Franklin, the UVA player on the left side closest to the Syracuse bench, begins cutting inside the box, between Buddy and Williams, and towards where Beekman had rolled as a sieve over both possessions. previous ones.

The ball goes to Murray in the corner, and he passes it to Franklin just like Clark did to Beekman. Shedrick posted himself alone on the right boulder this time, behind Williams, but Franklin ended up slipping past Williams and completing the dunk himself. Notice how Symir Torrence didn’t keep the high post area as tightly at least in the early stages of possession when the ball was on the left wing as Buddy and Girard had kept it in the previous two clips, leaving in Franklin more space.

Screenshots courtesy of ACC Network.