Opinion: January 6th was maybe just a dress rehearsal
Simply put, the attack on the United States Capitol was the culmination of political tendencies in the United States that have escalated for decades – and a warning from history on how the politics of the next few years might. unfold.
The domination of Trumpism
Paxton found key commonalities between these movements, including the “superiority of the leader’s instincts over abstract and universal reason” and the “belief that his group is a victim, a feeling that justifies all action.”
It certainly seemed to describe Trump and Trumpism in 2015, but there was one key trait of the fascist rulers that Trump had only begun to embrace then – their support for “the beauty of violence and the effectiveness of the will,” when they are dedicated to the success of the group. “
Trump has scheduled a rally in Arizona in mid-January, during which he will likely continue to assert his false claim that the presidential election has been stolen, which is sure to further inflame his supporters.
The deep roots of January 6
Pierce explained that his novel was designed to be a call to action for white supremacists, telling CNN that perhaps the most important idea expressed in his book is that each person should be an active participant in what is happening in the world around it.
Beam has explained in writing online that the purpose of the leaderless resistance is to keep individuals and groups operating independently, without a central headquarters or a single leader – much like the groups essential to the January 6 attack.
After January 6
This means that whatever the actual results, Trump probably prepared well for the 2024 presidential election. He could win the 2024 election if he gets the Republican nomination. But if he lost, he also prepared considerable ground for asserting to a significant portion of the American public that the presidency is theirs again.
Claims like this can produce far more violence than what we saw on Capitol Hill a year ago, especially since millions of Americans now appear to endorse violence as a means of restoring the Trump presidency.
