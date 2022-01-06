Connect with us

Opinion: January 6th was maybe just a dress rehearsal

Simply put, the attack on the United States Capitol was the culmination of political tendencies in the United States that have escalated for decades – and a warning from history on how the politics of the next few years might. unfold.

In one Public Religion Research Institute survey published in May, 15% of Americans agreed that a satanic network of sex traffickers ran the US government, financial sector and media, while 23% of Republicans approved of the conspiracy theory. And, according to a Washington Post-University of Maryland survey conducted last month, one in three Americans now shares the view that violence against the government is sometimes justified.

The domination of Trumpism

Six years ago, when Trump was running for President, I pondered whether he was a fascist. To answer this question, I turned to the classic 2004 study, “The Anatomy of Fascism,” by American historian Robert Paxton, which forensic examination of fascist movements in 20th century Europe. century.

Paxton found key commonalities between these movements, including the “superiority of the leader’s instincts over abstract and universal reason” and the “belief that his group is a victim, a feeling that justifies all action.”

It certainly seemed to describe Trump and Trumpism in 2015, but there was one key trait of the fascist rulers that Trump had only begun to embrace then – their support for “the beauty of violence and the effectiveness of the will,” when they are dedicated to the success of the group. “

The question the GOP must answer around January 6
After Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, he seemed more willing than ever to call for violent action. Asset called his supporters in Washington, DC for a rally on the specious grounds that the election was stolen from him – tweeting, “Be there, it will be wild!” Thousands of his supporters gathered on January 6, where Trump again urged them to saying, “You will never take back our country with weakness. You must be strong and you must be strong.”
As his supporters continued to attack the key symbol of American democracy, the United States Capitol, Trump did nothing to stop them – despite calls from members of his family and friends. reliable cheerleaders at Fox News to call his supporters. After about three hours, Trump finally told his supporters to “go home” by a video in which he continued to lie that the election was “fraudulent”.
Months later, Trump describe the most spectacular attack on American democracy in decades as a manifestation of “spirit, faith and love.”
Back in the reality-based world, the chaos on Capitol Hill resulted in more than 700 people to be arrested, including 75 who were charged with violent crimes. Some 140 police officers were wounded in the melee, according to the head of the Capitol Police Officers’ Union. And five persons died as a result of the attack, including an officer.
So it’s mystifying that Trump and his cronies – like Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, who told the crowd, “start taking names and kicking ass” – have not yet been charged with incitement. In the crowd, there were large numbers of Trump supporters in military-style uniforms – some of whom even wore bulletproof vests – as well as members of the Proud boys, an extreme right-wing group. As a reminder, it is a crime to incite other people to commit violent crimes if you have reason to believe that they may commit such crimes, according to United States Code, Title 18, Section 373.
What I witnessed on January 6
For context, this law has been applied in the past against people encouraging jihadist terrorists, such as Virginian Zachary Chesser, who is serving a long sentence, in part because he incitement to violence against the creators of the show “South Park”, after having portrayed the Prophet Muhammad in a critical light.
Imagine if all of the chaos on Capitol Hill was caused by Muslim rulers whipping up a crowd of thousands of Islamists. Do you have the slightest doubt that these Muslim leaders have not already been prosecuted? (Disclosure: As a terrorism expert, I was interviewed by staff from the bipartisan House committee investigating the January 6 attack, who wanted to discuss how the assault fits into the history of domestic terrorism in the United States.)
The Trump-inspired January 6 insurgency and its aftermath primed the pump for more violence. According to the University of Chicago Security and Threat Project, 9% of adults say they agree the use of force is justified to bring Trump back to the presidency.

Trump has scheduled a rally in Arizona in mid-January, during which he will likely continue to assert his false claim that the presidential election has been stolen, which is sure to further inflame his supporters.

This discord can only worsen as there are few offsetting forces on the right that push back Trump, and the few Republican politicians who pushed back are paying significant political costs. Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming has lost her position as the Republican leadership of the United States House of Representatives, while Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois has decided not to run again.
Meanwhile, Trump is likely to run again in the next presidential election cycle – and his dominance over the Republican Party looks stronger now than it was in the aftermath of the Jan.6 uprising.

The deep roots of January 6

The attack on Capitol Hill has deep roots in the anti-government white nationalist movement. The intellectual godfather of this movement is William Luther Pierce, who deeply influenced an entire generation – from the white supremacists who carried out the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing to extremists like today’s Proud Boys, who have discussed his writings online.
William Pierce, founder of the National Alliance, on January 4, 2000, in Hillsboro, West Virginia.
A physicist by training, Pierce also a key leader of the American neo-Nazi movement during the last three decades of the 20th century. His most important contribution to white supremacist thought was “The Turner Diaries”. Pierce published this novel in 1978 using a pseudonym, Andrew Macdonald, and in it he described the violent overthrow of the US federal government by a group of white “patriots” who blew up the FBI headquarters and attacked the US Capitol. United. After a race war in which non-whites are slaughtered, the novel ends with the creation of an all-white United States.
While certainly an awkward read, “The Turner Diaries” has been quite influential, sale hundreds of thousands of copies. A 2016 study by extremism expert JM Berger find that the novel helped inspire at least 40 terrorist attacks and hate crimes in the United States that resulted in at least 200 murders.
The most notorious example of the book’s influence is Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh, who was so obsessed with this he sold copies at gun shows across the United States. McVeigh modeled elements of his 1995 bombing of the Oklahoma federal building, which killed 168 people, on plot points that were in the novel. When McVeigh was arrested, law enforcement found quotes from the book in his car. (After the assault on the Capitol, Amazon drawn the book from his website).
I produced Pierce’s first network maintenance in 1996 for CNN. At his resort deep in the Appalachian Woods of West Virginia, Pierce launched a rant against the increasingly diverse United States. The bespectacled Pierce was an owl presence, holding his cat in his lap as his young wife served him tea who called him “Mister.” A pair of male acolytes guarded Pierce’s lair, clinging to his every word.

Pierce explained that his novel was designed to be a call to action for white supremacists, telling CNN that perhaps the most important idea expressed in his book is that each person should be an active participant in what is happening in the world around it.

Pierce died in 2002, but his fanatical ideas endure. Like many white supremacists, he was obsessed with the idea that whites were “replaced” by other ethnic groups and that they had a duty to fight back. These ideas continue to animate white supremacists and white nationalists, such as those who attended a racist rally in Charlottesville, Va., In 2017 – where they chanted, “The Jews will not replace us!”
Fast-forward to January 6, 2021. Members of far-right groups such as the Proud Boys, Three Percenters and Oath Keepers, all of whom played a role in the assault on Capitol Hill, presented their attack in similar terms to the plot of “The Turner Diaries” – call him a planned “insurrection” against the “tyrants” and “traitors” who were to be “executed”.
Louis Beam, Grand Dragon of the Kingdom of Texas of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, between two bodyguards on February 14, 1981, in Santa Fe, Texas.
Another strand of the white nationalist movement that we saw in the assault on the US Capitol is “resistance without leader“, a concept advocated by the eminent American racist Louis Beam in the early 1990s. It was a technique designed to enable his racist comrades to fight against the American government without fear of being targeted by the forces of the United States. ‘order.

Beam has explained in writing online that the purpose of the leaderless resistance is to keep individuals and groups operating independently, without a central headquarters or a single leader – much like the groups essential to the January 6 attack.

While there were certainly members of far-right groups who played a role in the assault on Capitol Hill, hundreds of assailants had no connection to any organization, which made them more difficult to follow by the police. They were ordinary Americans apparently radicalized by what they have read and seen on the Internet and in the right-wing media.

After January 6

The white nationalist roots of January 6 run deep, but its future repercussions are also significant. A CNN poll released in September found that more than three-quarters of Republicans mistakenly believed Biden did not win the 2020 presidential election – and more than 50% of Republicans believe there is evidence to support this claim misleading.

This means that whatever the actual results, Trump probably prepared well for the 2024 presidential election. He could win the 2024 election if he gets the Republican nomination. But if he lost, he also prepared considerable ground for asserting to a significant portion of the American public that the presidency is theirs again.

Claims like this can produce far more violence than what we saw on Capitol Hill a year ago, especially since millions of Americans now appear to endorse violence as a means of restoring the Trump presidency.

