Men’s couture gets a daring makeover

There was a time when the fashion for men’s red carpet was synonymous with old-fashioned tuxedos and suits. Tailor-made par excellence and aligning with the spirit of Savile Row couture, the costume at a fashion evening symbolized elegance and simplicity. Imagine a young Tom Cruise arriving in a tuxedo at the Golden Globes or Brad Pitt in a black tie outfit at Cannes. While the big screen goddesses wore long dresses and flowing cocktail dresses, the men were happy to be in muted black, pale gray, crisp white, and midnight blue. In addition, the general style of the men was decidedly clean, uncluttered and minimal. Perhaps a pair of sunglasses or a diamond watch to complement the monochrome sets.

Read also : Velvet gets a makeover

Hit on the present, when singers Maluma and Nick Jonas, and actors Dan Levy and Jake Gyllenhaal warmed up to couture in striking tones, from mauve to cobalt blue. At the Oscars last year, Leslie Odom Jr. collaborated with stylist Avo Yermagyan to create a bespoke Brioni suit, which was donned with real 24k gold. Justin Beiber also leaned in favor of offbeat tailoring with his choice of outfits at the September Met Gala. He offset a pair of wide-legged pants with a cropped blazer from his own label, Maison Drew. Even singer Shawn Mendes looked chic in a relaxed monochrome suit he wore over a tank top. At the 2021 Brit Awards, Harry Styles looked sensational in a retro-print Gucci suit worn with 70s-style flared pants and a bamboo bag. The list is long.

Back home, the celebrities are also trying to push the boundaries. Actor Ranveer Singh, for example, has been rewriting the rules for the subversive style of costumes for some time now. From the shirtless suit to the layering of his blazers with necklaces, he shakes up the codes of men’s fashion with almost every outing.

“A statement costume has made its way to the top of the well-dressed wishlist. It’s not limited by gender and is long past its classic, more formal iteration. Today we see brides. in well-fitting jackets and the men of the moment in coordinating pastel-hued blazer sets. The suit really lives its moment, ”says designer Hemant Sagar of Genes Lecoanet Hemant.

Cut from luxurious velor and embroidered with three-dimensional elements, they are a nod to the indulgent sartorial style that became a hit during the depressing time of the pandemic. “We’re moving to more relaxed interpretations, where the costume ensemble plays canvas with abstract artistic prints. The icy landscape finds a voice in the jackets and the result is a visually striking ensemble. It can be styled in a number of ways. Layer it over a classic tee or crisp poplin for a more sartorial feel, ”adds Sagar.

The question, however, remains: does the seam go inside out?

“Today the costumes are turning to tailoring. The more unique the handwork, the innovative surface ornamentation, the quirky silhouettes, the better. The red carpets, before omicron hit us, saw the men wear the tuxedo and inspire the bride and groom to take it up a notch with their personal style. Power lapels are still a staple for many, so seeing them adopted into the relatively safer realm of menswear speaks of a future. promising for the neoteric man. We were seeing a lot of jewelry included in the style, with references to the wearer’s personal style, making it a great conversation piece for breaking down archaic barriers, ”says Sandeep Gonsalves, founder of the Sarah label & Sandeep.

A new approach

Needless to say, the once-static menswear space is happily coming off and is no longer chained by mundane dated elements.

Celebrities create and enhance iconic looks due to design houses choosing to dress them. It helps translate a brand’s design ideology. A suit is a classic, timeless silhouette and create variations of it using different styles. elements of design is the best way to innovate. Fabric and texture manipulations with accessories are proven methods to modernize this quintessential garment structure, “says designer Kunal Anil Tanna.

Recently, designer Tarun Tahiliani introduced Tasva, an accessible and affordable menswear brand in Varanasi, showcasing a clean and altered take on the traditional style of menswear. From short bandis and knee-length vests to light sherwanis and flowing kurtas, crafted in brocade, jacquard and khadi and all dotted with tone-on-tone embroidery and textures. “Tasva means all that’s me, all that’s mine. Sure, it’s aimed at millennials, but it has offerings for everyone – from young to old,” Tahiliani says.

Actor-model Amit Ranjan observes that modern tailoring resonates with the evolving sartorial philosophy of individualistic dress. “The designers and stylists made the suit more democratic by pulling it apart and mixing it with separate pieces like the safari blazer or a crew neck t-shirt. Personally, I love Harry’s style. Gucci gave us a male version of Twiggy, ”he says.

Model TJ Gill also prefers the Harry Styles costume school pairing. “Whether it’s Gucci’s 70s-style print suit or Valentino’s tone-on-tone ensemble, I would wear it with a pair of sneakers or Chelsea boots and accessorize with a handbag. If I were to leave the jacket open, I would. would wear a cropped top inside or something sheer with several necklaces, ”says Gill.

The likes of Styles, Maluma, and Timothee Chalamet have made fluid genre clothing more mainstream and it’s no longer about the dated gay, straight, or trans categories. Her sexual preferences are no longer defined by her clothing choices.

Model Gagandeep Plaha, known for her flowing personal style, is optimistic about modern iterations of the costume, which allows for a fun style. “Personally, I like to pair a suit with a corset instead of a shirt and layered chains,” he says.

From the broken seam to the inculcation of strappy details to the addition of zipper accents and embellishments, today’s suit is anything but classic and formal.

Read also : Make a cool and trendy knit statement this winter