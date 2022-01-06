Aksels brings Colorado-inspired fashion to Steamboat Springs





Tim O’Connor, Aksels Store Manager, inside the new Steamboat Springs store at 635 Lincoln Ave, at the bottom of Old Town Square.

John F. Russell / Steamboat Pilot and Today When customers walk into the new Aksels outlet in downtown Steamboat Springs, they will be greeted with uniquely designed and Colorado-inspired hats, socks, t-shirts and accessories. We offer more unique and artistically thought-out products designed for Colorado products, said Director Tim OConnor. We try to be a little different from all the other stores in Colorado. We’re making all kinds of different products that will be influenced by Colorado. We have some really cool and really thoughtful Colorado and Steamboat gear. Based in Denver Axles (pronounced Axels) was founded in 2007 and has a warehouse in Denver, as well as stores in Cherry Creek Mall, Park Meadows Mall, Denver International Airport, Castle Rock, Salida and now Steamboat. The Steamboat store, which opened in mid-December, is located on the lower level of the Old Town Square building at 635 Lincoln Ave. Our main focus is like hats and socks, OConnor said. This is where the brand really started. Aksels is located in Old Town Square in downtown Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell / Steamboat Pilot and Today OConnor said the products are made from high quality materials and most t-shirts and hoodies are made from cotton blends which provide a comfortable fit while remaining durable. He says all of the items are unique, with a design that showcases the state and the city with bold and up-to-date choices. We use high quality materials in all of our clothing, OConnor said. All Aksels Steamboat models will be unique, so you won’t be able to find them anywhere else. He said the products are created by Aksels’ design team, who have created shirts, hoodies, hats and socks as unique as the cities they try to reflect. Inside the new Aksels in downtown Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell / Steamboat Pilot and Today Like the shirts, the socks are also made from premium materials and offer customers a blend of cotton, nylon and elastane with a reinforced heel and toe and a seamless toe closure. While most of the store’s merchandise is Colorado-themed, the sock line includes other cities and states, and the store’s collections include animals, gnome life, holiday treats, mountains, backgrounds and sports. In addition to t-shirts and socks, customers will also find a wide selection of baseball caps in a number of different styles, including snapback and flexfit. There are Curved Spout, Flat Spout, Low Profile, RV, Structured RV, Full Flex, Foam, and Dad models available. The store also offers hats and bobs. All graphic designs are produced by Aksels in the company’s Denver warehouse, and the embroidery on the hats is also done in-house. The store also offers a selection of women’s leggings, flip flops made from recycled bicycle tires, Colorado-inspired dog leashes, and a large selection of Colorado-inspired stickers. Aksels in downtown Steamboat Springs has a great selection of hats.

John F. Russell / Steamboat Pilot and Today We’re just trying to expand the brand throughout Colorado, OConnor said. It’s a Colorado-based brand, and we’re proud to be Colorado residents of Denver. The store is open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @ Framp1966.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.steamboatpilot.com/news/aksels-brings-colorado-inspired-fashion-to-steamboat-springs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos