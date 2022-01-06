10 anime heroes who dress to impress

The anime world is home to hundreds of classic protagonists and heroes of all kinds, from shonen action stars like Goku and Naruto to supporting heroes like Killua Zoldyck and Noriaki Kakyoin, among others. These good guys from anime vary widely in their looks, personalities, fighting style, and backstories.

Some anime heroes wear uniforms or casual clothes, while others may dress well to look their best while fighting baddies or seeking love in a romance story. Some anime heroes are well known for their stylish outfits or unique wardrobes, and the best dressed anime heroes are a big inspiration for cosplay as well.

ten Shion is Rimuru’s secretary and bodyguard (this time I reincarnated as a slime)





Rimuru Tempest has many loyal friends and allies by her side, and they vary widely in their fighting style, outfits, and even species, from goblins and ogres to fairies and great wolves. One of Rimuru’s best dressed companions is Shion, an ogress who has appointed herself Rimuru’s secretary and bodyguard.

Shion takes this duty seriously and she has dressed accordingly. She is usually seen in a crisp purple pantsuit with dark shoes and a pale green undershirt, with the top few buttons undone. She also has violent nail polish.

9 Mirajane Strauss is Always at Her Best (Fairy Tail)





Mirajane Strauss is one of the best wizards in the Fairy Tail guild, and she could also be stronger than Erza Scarlet. For the most part, however, Mirajane doesn’t dress like the mighty warrior she is. In fact, Mirajane is happiest when everyone is happy and at peace, and she volunteers as a bartender in the guild room.

Mirajane has a good fashion sense and she always looks stunning in her frilly red dresses, with pink trims and matching high heels. She also wears a thin necklace with a sapphire, which matches her bright blue eyes.





8 Katarina Claes Can Afford Any Outfit She Wants (My Next Life As A Villain)





The reverse harem heroine Katarina Claes was born in the form of a villain, a spoiled girl who grew up in the wealthy and influential estate of Claes. The original Katarina was a little bully, but the new one is a kind, selfless girl who wants to make everyone happy while avoiding her own flags of doom like Fortune loverthe antagonist of.

Whether nice or mean, however, Katarina is always a noble girl with access to all manner of wealth, and she never fails to look stunning in white and blue outfits, let alone formal ball gowns. Most of the characters in this show dress well and Katarina is the best.





seven Tengen Uzui wants to look flashy (Demon Slayer)





Some demon slayer corps members are content to wear the standard uniform, while others, primarily the Hashira, add their own accessories and coats to stand out. Kyojuro Rengoku wore a coat with flame patterns, for example, and Shinobu Kocho has butterfly-themed hair accessories.

Then there is Tengen Uzui, the Hashira sound. He makes a point of looking and acting flashy whenever possible, from his gem-encrusted headdress to his gold armbands and using two different colors to paint his nails. He’s not the type to blend in with the crowd, that’s for sure.





6 Nobara Kugisaki likes to look good (Jujutsu Kaisen)





Nobara Kugisaki is a witch who cares a lot about both her cursed technique and her appearance. She is convinced that she can be powerful and beautiful, without having to compromise for each other, and so far she seems to be doing a great job.

Nobara has dyed her hair a bright color and styled it carefully to make it look beautiful, and she also enjoys shopping for trendy outfits to express herself as much as possible. In one scene, she and Yuji were both in formal dress, with Nobara looking great in a modest red dress with black leggings, a white feather boa, and nail polish. She looks nothing like the drab Megumi Fushiguro.





5 Fubuki, aka Bizzard, is a well-dressed hero (One-Punch Man)





Professional Hero # 2 is the small but mighty Tatsumaki / Tornado of Terror, and she has a sister named Fubuki, AKA Blizzard. Blizzard is at the top of the B-Class of Heroes, and they focus their efforts on networking and forming alliances. She is definitely a team-oriented heroine, even though she is able to go solo when needed.

Blizzard is an attractive woman who dresses well in dark green outfits, with coats and pearl necklaces, and her followers wear their own business suits. Sometimes Blizzard can be hostile or arrogant towards Saitama, but this well-dressed hero is by no means truly mean. She is also deeply loyal to her sister.





4 Uryu Ishida almost always wears uniforms (bleach)





Uryu Ishida is Ichigo’s friend Quincy and he clearly cares a lot about his appearance. Uryu is not the type to visit the convenience store in sweatpants or wear shabby or sticky clothes. He is typically seen in uniforms, such as his school uniform or a Quincy Empire military uniform.

Uryu is a polite, well-mannered boy who always makes a good impression, though some people might tease him for his cheesy look. At school, he looks like a classic bookworm with his neatly groomed school uniform, glasses, and serious expression.









3 All could often wear costumes (My Hero Academia)





The invincible symbol of peace, All Might, makes serious efforts to be at his best in order to maintain his good public image. His hero costume is simple yet effective, being an unofficial mix of Superman and Captain America’s own hero costumes, minus the Vibranium capes or shields.

All Might looks great in this costume, and her wardrobe doesn’t end there. Outside of duty hours, he’s often seen in dark blue or bright yellow suits that perfectly match his figure, and it’s a great look for him. He is at least better dressed than Shota Aizawa.





2 Asmodeus Alice Has Fancy Duds (Welcome to School of Demons, Iruma-Kun!)





At first, the fire demon Asmodeus Alice was hostile to the hero isekai Iruma Suzuki, but that quickly changed. Now Alice is Iruma’s loyal friend and classmate, and Alice never fails to look beautiful when spending time with Iruma and Clara. In fact, he’s noble, and he’s not modest about it.

Asmodeus does not wear the standard Babyl boys uniform. Instead, he opted for a stylish ensemble that includes a high-necked pale lavender coat with a yellow trim, which looks great in any setting. Fortunately, these clothes are easy to move around and Alice has no problem running and jumping in combat when dressed like this.





1 Princess Melty dresses like royalty (The Rising Of The Shield Hero)





The royal family of the kingdom of Melromarc is a mixed bag. The king is actively plotting against Naofumi, the isekai hero, and Princess Malty has also conspired against Naofumi. Fortunately, the queen and the young princess are on Naofumi’s side.

The young princess, melty, has quickly become one of Naofumi’s most vital allies, and she is ready to stand up to the king and even powerful bishops to make matters better. She is away from home on the road with Naofumi, but she still dresses like a real magical princess.

