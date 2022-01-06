Hillsboro rallies support for businesses after devastating downtown fire

Lucia Nguyen, owner of Lucia Isabel Collection clothing store, fitted a single shimmering pink ball gown over a store dress Tuesday afternoon. She laced up the crystal embroidered bodice and placed a gold tiara on the shoulders of the dress. It was a touch of glamor in an otherwise vacant office space, but Nguyen plans to make it look stunning.

Two days ago, half a block away, the Lucia Isabel collection and dozens of dresses caught fire when the Weil Arcade building caught fire in downtown Hillsboro early Sunday morning.

Eight businesses were destroyed in the fire and more than 20 neighboring stores were unable to open due to road closures, smoke damage or lack of electricity.

The whole community felt the loss. Thus, the community mobilized to make the Nguyens temporary clothing store a reality.

The first call about the blaze came shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday from a police officer who saw flames and heard broken glass in the century-old building at 231 E. Main St.

The Weil Arcade, originally built to house the Weils department store, now housed many shops and offices. The blaze reached four alarm status, drawing units from all neighboring fire departments.

No one can remember a four-alarm fire in Hillsboro for at least the past 20 years, said Hillsboro Fire Chief David Downey. It was a big, big fire.

Fire crews were successful in preventing the flames from spreading to nearby buildings, but those adjacent to the Weil Arcade, including the historic Hillsboro Pharmacy and Fountain, suffered smoke and water damage. The main street remains closed between the second and the third street due to the risk that the facade of the Weil Arcade collapses into the street.

Downey said firefighters were unable to begin their investigation because the remaining structure was unstable, so they did not yet know the cause of the blaze. From surveillance video of buildings across the street, they know the fire started near the front of the building.

In the process, the people of Hillsboro came together to offer their support. EJ Payne, Executive Director of the Hillsboro Downtown Partnership, hosted a Zoom meeting on Monday morning on plans for fundraising and providing office space and temporary storefronts for displaced businesses.

Hillsboro is truly a community that comes together, said Payne. There were over 80 people on that Zoom call who just wanted to know what they can do.

the Hillsboro Community Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to local philanthropy, is accept donations to help businesses and residents affected by the fire. Portland Equipment, directed by Century High School alumnus Marcus Harvey, sells Heart for Hillsboro shirts and hoodies with profits accruing to the businesses and employees concerned.

Mayor Steve Callaway said that among the destroyed businesses were a church, a jiu jitsu studio and a law firm with nine employees.

All of these people touch life in so many important ways, and for everyone who works there, who has a business, it is their livelihood, Callaway said. The ripple effects are simply endless.

And of course, the clothing store. Callaway knew Nguyen when she was a student at Indian Hills Elementary School, where he was principal from 2003 to 2010. He had attended his store’s opening in August. On Tuesday, he transported a dress stand recovered from the fire to his temporary home down the street.

We all have downtown neighborhoods that are so special to us, so we all feel it very emotionally, Callaway said. When you have personal relationships you have someone you knew when you were a little girl and her dream came true, and she worked so hard for it, it hurts even more.

The Lucia Isabel collection dress shop was a long-standing dream for 24-year-old Nguyen. She and her husband had saved up for three years, each working two full-time jobs, to open the store and fill it with beautiful dresses.

It was a collection of things that I love and the celebrations that are such important pieces in people’s lives which include ball gowns, quinceaera dresses, 16 year old dresses and wedding dresses, has she declared. Each dress was a special moment for someone.

Now, her priority is to ensure that her current customers can always receive their dresses on time for their big events. A GoFundMe organized by his family so far raised $ 20,000 this will be used to replace urgent orders for its customers and to rebuild the store.

The Hillsboro Downtown Partnership provided the temporary storefront at 115 SE Second Ave. Nguyens’ brother, Pedro Bautista, owner of clothing store Emanuel Fashion in Hillsboro, loaned her the pink dress for the showcase and she ordered a few more sample dresses this week.

It will be enough to go ahead with a vendor fair at the pop-up venue from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, with event vendors offering food, flower, makeup and DJ services.

Nguyen is hoping to find a permanent clothing store in downtown Hillsboro, which she said has felt right at home since opening there.

I see the power of the community, I see the power to unite us, said Nguyen. I believe that’s the way life should be, and it’s the way we can impact and change people’s lives.

Next to the fire, the Hillsboro Pharmacy and Fountain was still without power on Tuesday afternoon. Inside, working under a battery-powered shop light, Kathy Schmidlkofer tapped her headset to answer the phone, Hillsboro Pharmacy?

The store line was transferred to her cell phone and answered calls from customers and patients all day long, assuring them that the prescription portion of the business would reopen soon.

The day of the fire also marked his 37th working anniversary for the pharmacy. She started there on January 2, 1985.

It’s a gathering place, its history, Schmidlkofer said. She told about her cafe guys, a group of older men who meet almost every morning for coffee, conversation, and cards at the 1940s-style lunch counter. The drugstore was founded in 1873 and is has been in its current home at 243 E. Main St. since the 1920s.

I’m sure our regulars will come back, I’m not afraid they’ll give up on us, she said. I don’t think they come here as much for sustenance as for fellowship.

Doug Johnson, the longtime former owner of the pharmacy, also came on Tuesday to check on the condition of the business and its new owner.

I appreciate the fact that when he wanted to sell the pharmacy because he wanted to retire, he took the time to find a buyer who wanted to keep it as a pharmacy, wanted to keep the employees, wanted to keep the soda fountain , said Schmidlkofer. .

Johnson could easily have sold it to a nationwide chain that would likely take patient profiles from the pharmacy and shut down the storefront. Instead, he found a freelance pharmacist, Jasmine Nguyen (no relationship to Lucia Nguyen) who owned two pharmacies in Portland and was looking to expand.

Nguyen bought the business less than three months ago and was just beginning to put employees at ease with the new computer system when the fire caused a shutdown that could last a month or more while repairs were being carried out. carried out. In the meantime, the pharmacy will be opening a temporary location at 155 SE Second Ave. in downtown Hillsboro to manage prescriptions and appointments for vaccines.

On Tuesday, Jasmine Nguyen toured the space with an insurance adjuster who didn’t believe anything could be saved. The huge collection of greeting cards was damp and curly. Fallen ceiling tiles littered the floor.

But still hanging on the wall that was dangerously close to the fire, there were a couple of signs of novelty. We read Firemen: the first to enter, the last to leave.

The other said I had this.

HOW TO HELP:

To donate to the Hillsboro Community Foundations Fire Relief Fund, visit http://www.hillsborocommunityfoundation.org/fire-relief.html?fbclid=IwAR1bn1Y3o0hsy6gK4JsfeM_InHy0WKk_NWqkJssDFrJTzwJUivtm-4s9q90

To shop the Portland Gears Heart for Hillsboro fundraiser, visit https://portlandgear.com/collections/heart-for-hillsboro

To donate to Lucia Isabel Collections GoFundMe, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/lucia-isabel-collection-recovery-fund?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_medium=sms&utm_source=customer

– Samantha Swindler, [email protected], @editorswindler