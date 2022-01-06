Barbie® and fashion house Balmain collaborate on a new collection of ready-to-wear and accessories, as well as a series of exclusive NFTs

EL SEGUNDO, Calif .– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announces the launch of a dynamic and unprecedented partnership between the Barbie brand and French luxury fashion brand Balmain. Developed as a celebration of the combined impact of Barbie and Balmains on fashion and greater culture, the two brands are launching a new global collection of ready-to-wear fashion and accessories.

The company also marks the first time that Barbie has entered the world of digital art. Together, the two entities are launching three unique NFTs of distinctive Barbie and Ken avatars. Inspired by the full looks of Balmains creations, each comes with a unique bespoke set of Balmain-sized Barbie pieces, creating a unique digital and physical art collection.

These Barbie x Balmain NFTs will be available exclusively through Mattel Creations, via an online auction hosted on mintNFT, ensuring buyers a unique place in fashion history as it moves into the virtual realm.

Barbie, with over 62 years of history, is a globally recognized influence and arbiter in the fashion and pop culture worlds, creating an intersection between brand, art and collection. In 2020, Mattel launched Mattel Creations, an e-commerce platform that connects Barbie and Mattels’ iconic intellectual property catalog with a network of global manufacturers to produce limited edition creations where toys are a canvas for children. art and where art is inspired by toys. With the rapid expansion of the Metaverse, Mattel Creations has become particularly resonant in the virtual space and is an exciting new platform for digital art deliveries.

Together, Barbie and Balmain are creating a new chapter in the legacy of the toy and fashion industries, says Richard Dickson, president and chief operating officer of Mattel. As a fashion house committed to innovation in unexpected and joyful ways, Balmain, under the creative direction of Olivier Rousteings, is the perfect partner to translate Barbie’s own iconography into a modern iteration of digital art and physical fashion.

The Barbie x Balmain ready-to-wear and accessories line takes the established aesthetic and opulence that Rousteing has successfully built over the past decade and filters them through a Barbie lens. From a nostalgic 1990’s Barbie logo to a pink Barbie pantone to iconic Barbie packaging, the 50+ piece collection from Rousteing and the Balmain teams combines toy signatures with label features, like its marinate and maze models. Barbie and Balmain share a penchant for bright, upbeat iconography, and here they come together in a balanced and wearable homage to the two’s bubbling heritage.

As our campaign images show very clearly, Barbie and Balmain embark on a decidedly multicultural, inclusive and always joyful adventure, note Olivier Rousting. For this collaboration, we draw on the most recent New French Style collections from Balmains, showing once again that Balmain is inspired by the truly diverse and exciting beauty of today’s Parisian boulevards and avenues. This collection also rejects any arbitrary limitation of the genre. This is an almost 100% unisex collection. Because, as today’s Barbie clearly shows, nothing is holding us back!

To mark the partnership, Barbie and Balmain have launched a digital campaign, which represents the collection of ready-to-wear and accessories on Barbie avatars. The promotion was conceptualized and styled by Charlotte Stockdale and Katie Lyall and photographed by Norbert Schoerner.

For more information on the Barbie x Balmain collaboration and to join the Barbie x Balmain fireside cat mintNFT on 1/11, visit NFT.MattelCreations.com. The Barbie x Balmain ready-to-wear and accessories line will be available for purchase in Balmain boutiques, balmain.com, Mattel Creations and retailers around the world from January 13.

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, games, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in conjunction with the world’s largest retail and e-commerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel has proudly been a trusted partner in enabling children to explore the wonders of childhood and reach their full potential.

Over 75 years ago, when Pierre Balmain first presented his New French Style, it immediately became clear to all that his eponymous house offered a distinctly fresh, daring and feminine conception of haute couture, which broke with many well-established brands. conventions of the time. His daring paid off. Pierre Balmain has become one of the few young French talents who ushered in the golden age of couture in the middle of the century and helped reestablish Paris as the fashion capital of the world.

For over ten years, Balmains Creative Director Olivier Rousteing has inventively drawn on Pierre Balmains’ extraordinary legacy, while always staying true to his own determination to design clothing that reflects the way his army inclusive, powerful and global balmain wants to live today. . The result is a unique and instantly recognizable Balmain silhouette, style and attitude that showcases the unique craftsmanship of the house’s famous workshops, while constantly making reference to a rich Parisian heritage.

mintNFT is a premium non-fungible token (NFT) studio and marketplace that makes collecting NFTs simple, safe and social. The company is focused on providing an unprecedented user experience with unique features such as exclusive digital events, a new patent-pending authentication process for NFTs, and the integration of a social score into each. NFT. The interactive and gamified platform includes a secondary market that allows users to buy, sell and trade NFTs.

