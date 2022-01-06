Leonard Pitts Jr .: Jan. 6 Uprising a dress rehearsal for something much worse | Nvdaily

It was an act of love for the country.

This is what we have been told over and over again about the insurgency on Capitol Hill a year ago this week. The claim started, as cheeky lies so often seem to do, with Donald Trump. “These are the things and events that happen,” he said, “when a sacred landslide election victory is so bluntly and viciously stripped of great patriots who have been badly and unfairly treated for so long.”

That’s what he tweeted that night. After the walls were chipped and the windows smashed, after the bones were shattered and blood shed, after the lawmakers were barricaded and the vice president fled, after the building was ransacked and the a smeared wall, after the gunshot and the woman’s death, after a day that will live absolutely in infamy, such was his response: “The great patriots” had done all this after being cheated of their votes.

It was a statement of such a stunning lie – a year later there is still no evidence of significant voter fraud – that you dared to hope even so-called Tories would reject it. But the Republican Party is where moral courage goes to die, so the following year Trump’s duck became the coin of the right-wing kingdom. Representative Paul Gosar called “peaceful patriots” the architects of the worst attack on Capitol Hill since the War of 1812. Tucker Carlson called them “strong Americans.” Senator Ron Johnson said they were “people who love this country”.

The right has stubbornly resisted the idea of ​​holding accountable the man – Trump – who called the rioters together, who urged them on like Vince Lombardi in a pre-game speech and pointed them as a weapon at the heart of American democracy. This refusal to impose consequences, combined with the passing of laws to restrict the access of Democratic-leaning voters to the polls and the installation of Trump loyalists in positions of authority over state elections suggests strongly that the events of January 6 will ultimately prove to be not an isolated event, but a dress rehearsal for something much worse.

Because you see, they “love” America so much. Oh, and their votes have been “stolen”.

On this first anniversary, it seems appropriate – indeed, necessary – to call this claim for the dastardly pot that it is.

Do you know who had their votes stolen? In fact, really stolen?

Women, who did not have the right to vote guaranteed by the federal government until the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920, Asian Americans, who did not have full access to the right to vote before the law McCarran-Walter of 1952, and African Americans, whose right to vote was largely denied until the Voting Rights Act of 1965 – and, even so, are still under threat to this day.

And you know who loved America? They did it. They loved him enough to spend decades arguing with him, working in his courts, asking him to worship his own ideals. They never stormed the Capitol. They loved America enough to believe it.

So it’s beyond the exasperation of hearing these gangsters of democracy, these spoiled kids who attacked the seat of government because, God forgive, they lost an election, touted as avatars of love. of the homeland. No, they are avatars of cowardice, the fear of demographic change. And love? They love the braying of the fascist, the easy answers of the demagogue, the reasoning of the crowd, the justice of fists and strength, the helpless silence of the underprivileged and despised.

They don’t like America. They love an America that doesn’t exist.

Again.