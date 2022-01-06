Fashion
I’m a fashion writer and here are 10 things I buy from Tory Burch’s Epic Semi-Annual Sale
Courtesy / InStyle
Tory burch Semi-annual sale is, as usual, one for the books. Does Tory ever disappoint? No. The crowded shopping event debuted last year, but it’s still going strong until 2022, and boy, let me tell you, these deals are too good to be left out. So much so that even a picky buyer like me can’t avoid buying a few things or, well, 10, to be exact.
The massive sale, which offers an additional 25% off markdowns, only takes place twice a year, once in summer and then again in winter. Considering this to be a rather rare event, it’s no wonder this extravaganza, if you will, is one of the brand’s most famous and bought sales. Of course, the super low prices are also quite tempting. $ 60 jeans? Yeah. Or his iconic Miller sandals going for $ 148 off? How can we let this go?
Courtesy
Buy now: $ 420 ($ 798 originally); toryburch.com
Courtesy
Buy now: $ 157 (originally $ 298); toryburch.com
I’ve mentioned it before, but I’ll say it again: I’m a picky shopper, and while I appreciate a great fashion find when I see one, deciding what to buy for myself is another story. The fault of the buyers or the fact that Tory Burch biannual is good enough to even convince me to shell out some cash, but my cart is full right now.
There is exactly 455 items on super sale at the time of posting, and while I honestly wish I could purchase all, my bank account could not support it. That said, there are a handful of articles I can’t forget. Pants, shoes, and Bags that bring joy to me and as such must be mine, stat.
Courtesy
Buy now: $ 120 (originally $ 268); toryburch.com
I will never let go a cozy cashmere sweater, Specially this time of year. And this discounted one is about as stylish as it gets. It’s still a bit pricey, at $ 225, but I know I’ll wear it for years to come. Living in Minnesota most of my life, I have learned to appreciate good winter boots and this quilted fleece-insulated pair is obvious to me. Additionally, the sleeping bag-inspired footwear trend is gaining traction, as evidenced by Kendall Jenner’s recent vacation outfit. Add to Cart!
Best Tory Burch Semi-Annual Offers Currently In My Cart
Tory Burch Plain Tie Back One-Piece Swimsuit, $ 112 (originally $ 198)
Tory Burch quilted nylon boots, $ 105 (originally $ 248)
Tory Burch sun pleated skirt, $ 105 (originally $ 498)
Tory Burch Perry Bomb Print Double Zip Mini Bag, $ 157 (originally $ 298)
Tory Burch Flared Denim Trousers, $ 60 (originally $ 198)
Tory Burch high neck sweater, $ 150 (originally $ 328)
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Shearling, $ 120 (originally $ 268)
Tory Burch Luxe Tipped Cashmere Sweater, $ 225 (originally $ 398)
Tory Burch 151 Mercer suede bag, $ 420 (originally $ 798)
Tory Burch Helena flat lace knit, $ 157 (originally $ 298)
I don’t just buy for the winter either. I’m already waiting for spring and summer, and that’s why I gravitate towards this elegant black one-piece which pairs perfectly with an everyday bodysuit and this colorful pleated skirt it is an absolute work of art.
There are many great staples to pick up from the semi-annual sale, but if you need a little help figuring out what’s really worth buying, hopefully my shopping cart provides you with some inspiration. Find out what I, a picky editor who rarely buys things for herself, buy before this Tory Burch sale ends on January 9.
Courtesy
Buy now: $ 112 (originally $ 198); toryburch.com
Courtesy
Buy now: $ 105 (originally $ 498); toryburch.com
