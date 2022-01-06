Trends 2022: How comfort-oriented fashion puts sneakers center stage, even with traditional outfits

The pandemic and its loungewear-dominated fashion has made creatures of comfort out of us all, and even the gradual openings of 2021 couldn’t change that. And for good reason.

Staying indoors for almost two years helped us realize that a assertive ensemble doesn’t necessarily mean compromising on comfort. From oversized clothing to the ubiquitous ‘loungerie’ (lingerie meets loungewear), up-to-date athletic wear and comfy yet super-trendy sneakers, we’ve seen it all and we’re sticking to it even as we are. Let’s tiptoe into another new normal, now threatened by Omicron.

And even though the glorious reign of our pajamas has come to an end (much needed), comfort continues to reign supreme, redefining our approach to our ethnic formal wear. Many, including Bollywood celebrities and sneaker influencers, have chosen to ditch the usual heels and juttis with traditional outfits for a pair of sneakers, triggering a growing trend.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, whose wedding attire was the talk of the town, were an avant-garde couple as they set massive goals in comfy sneakers with their coordinating white outfits for the engagement ceremony.

Sanya Malhotra teamed her saree with Nike sneakers for a wedding. (Photo: Sanya Malhotra / Instagram)

On the occasion of a wedding between friends, Ludo actor Sanya Malhotra was dressed in a vibrant traditional purple sari complete with a pearl choker, stunning hoop earrings and even a gajra. And as traditional as her outfit was, her choice of shoes was anything but. Sanya opted for a pair of Nike sneakers in complementary red and blue colors against a white one, presumably to dance it off at the ceremony.

Actor Kyrstle DSouza, at the wedding of a friend Anushka Ranjans, paired a powder blue lehenga with white and gold sneakers that she proudly showed to the paps. And why not? It’s trendy, it’s comfortable, and it’s really a high style factor.

Rhea Kapoor, who swims against the tide and sets her own trends, had already set a style precedent when she dated sister Sonam Kapoor and brother-in-law Anand Ahujas. mehendi ceremony adorned with a white and gold lehenga with a pair of white Nike kicks, and recently, with a Abu Jani Sandeep Khoslalehenga.

Swara Bhaskar, who was dressed in an embellished and embroidered Mayyur Girotra lehenga, had dancer functions (among others) as a bridesmaid at her sister’s wedding. She was dressed for the occasion in a lehenga and sneakers worthy of a whirlwind. It was the decision of her stylist Priyanka Yadav. “I know and feel the pain that women feel when they wear heels to weddings and the like. Since the gaze was for sangeet night, I just wanted Swara to be comfortable and dance the night away, to enjoy the moment hassle free, ”she said.

Swara wasn’t wearing just any pair of sneakers. Hers was a pair of velvets with drop work of The Saree Sneakers, personalized with embroidery and fabric patches to match the color scheme of the lehenga.

Swara Bhaskar wore white sneakers with velvet fabric and was worked by The Saree Sneakers. (Photo: Saree sneakers)

“Sneakers with Indian outfits have been around for a while, but as a lot of celebrities wear them more often now, I really see that this will become a trend in 2022. I think in times to come more people will opt for the sneakers. comfort rather than having pain all night long and not being able to enjoy, ”Yadav said.

Tasha Rohmetra paired her soft pink lehenga with a pair of Air Force 1s.

Tasha Rohmetra, assistant to the CEO of Mainstreet Marketplace, was given many responsibilities during her sisters’ wedding, which only catalyzed her decision to do her best in an Air Force 1 pair. sneakers seemed to be the smarter and more comfortable option as opposed to heels or juttis, she said.

Vishakha Rajani opted for a pair of Nike sneakers at a wedding.

Vishakha Rajani agreed. Being a “sneakerhead” fashion for her equals comfort, so pairing her sneakers with her lehenga was a given. I displayed my sneakers because they are super comfortable. Mine had a bit of shine on the logo so it looked a lot better stylish than other everyday sneakers. In fact, Rajani also shared that she wanted to wear a pair of Gucci sneakers on her wedding day no matter when it might be. I don’t care if the lehenga is designer or not, but I want Gucci sneakers.

Shivani Boruah wore embroidered Converse sneakers for her wedding ceremony. (Photo credit: Subham Das Gupta)

This is exactly what streetwear and sneaker influencer Shivani Boruah did on her wedding day. She was dressed in a traditional Assamese mekhela, but sneakers were her way of infusing her style into traditions. Sneakers are part of my lifestyle. For my wedding, I wanted to go for my personal style rather than that of a traditional bride in heels or juttis that’s why my husband and I decided to match our sneakers – AIR JORDAN 4 BRED – for our court wedding and our embroidered Converse sneakers for our wedding reception. My husband’s sneakers are from Converse X Bandulu while mine are Converse Run Star Hikes personalized by my best friend to match my white Assamese wedding saree with gold and red zari work.

Karan Khatri in Air Force 1.

Men seem to be on the bandwagon too, much like Karan Khatri, a Mumbai-based consultant and influencer, who said that for people it’s always about standing out rather than comfort. The reason I see this trend emerging is because it merges the two into one. He too emphasized the comfort factor. In the end, it doesn’t matter what you choose to wear or be, what matters is how comfortable you feel in it.

These are not just isolated cases of sartorial preference. Vedant Lamba, founder of The Mainstreet Marketplace, said there has been an increase in the number of shoppers looking for sneakers that pair well with traditional outfits. We have seen people wearing the Supreme Air Force 1s because they look neutral enough but at the same time are the product of a fashionable collaboration. We’ve also seen people rock the Union LA x Jordan 4 in the Guava Ice colourway as it matches the party vibe with its pink and blue tones.

Shrutee Kasat, Founder and Creative Director of The Saree Sneakers agreed that “the acceptance of sneakers in the Indian clothing segment is increasing every day”. “Many brides came to pick us up just because they wanted to wear sneakers on their big day. People used to be a bit skeptical, but the last year has been great for us. We have had wedding clients with three generations who wore our sneakers.

His brand, founded in 2019, customizes sneakers for traditional outfits with embroidery styles. “Our customers have all kinds of demands. Pairing sneakers with their outfits is a popular trend. Others have their initials, names, hashtags, wedding dates, etc. embroidered on it.

If you, too, are a comfort-oriented fashionista, Boruah has style tips to help you choose the right pair for your lehenga, sari or salwar suit: when it comes to style, one can keep a note. the cut of the outfit as a whole. For example, for sherwani or kurta with dhoti, clean sneakers such as adidas Originals Stan Smith, AIR JORDAN 1s, Converse Chuck 70 make a perfect pair. For sari, lehenga, sharara, etc., clothing fit and color combination should be considered. Sneakers like Air Force 1, Converse Run Star Hikes, Puma Cali or Mayze go well with almost any outfit.

