Vogue Japon appoints Tiffany Godoy as first editorial director

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, register here. Cond Nast has announced that Tiffany Godoy will take over editorial responsibility for Vogue Japan, in a newly created role to oversee the editorial operations, strategy and vision of titles. Godoy, journalist, editor, consultant, video and podcast creator, will be based in Japan and will work closely with Anna Wintour, global editorial director of Vogue and Content Director of Cond Nast, and Leslie Sun, Director of Vogue APAC. Tiffany’s experience in print, digital, audio and video, coupled with her deep understanding and passion for Japanese fashion culture, make her an ideal fit for this purpose. post, Wintour said. Godoy began her career as a fashion editor in Tokyo and, over the past two decades, has written for publications such as Vogue, CNN and Highsnobiety. She is the author of the books Style deficit: Harajuku street fashion in Tokyo; japanese gothic; and the next one A history of contemporary Japanese fashion. She also co-founded multimedia magazine and creative studio The Reality Show in 2010. The appointment follows the departure in August of Vogue Japons editor-in-chief Mitsuko Watanabe, one of the many top Vogue editors who have stepped down from their global roles in recent months due to company-wide consolidation efforts following the merger of the international unit of Cond Nasts with its US division in 2019. (Vogue Business is also owned by Cond Nast.) As part of this reorganization, Cond Nast centralizes control in the hands of a few large publishers, including Vogues European Editorial Director Edward Enninful, rather than having an individual editor-in-chief for each national title. Over the past six months, French fashion editor Eugnie Trochu has taken over the editorial content of Vogue Paris; former Fashion Market Director Francesca Ragazzi has been promoted to Editorial Content Manager at Vogue Italy ; and the editor and creative director of Inprint magazine, Megha Kapoor, has moved from Sydney to India to take on the role of Vogue Head of Editorial Content India. I am incredibly proud to contribute to the Vogue legacy as content manager for Japan, Godoy said. Japan and Vogue are the pillars of my creative and professional development, and I am delighted to cross new media possibilities, identity and innovation through the unique aesthetic and cultural filter of Japan. Comments, questions or feedback? Write to us at [email protected]. More on this topic: Inside Japan’s Cutting-edge Luxury Retailers How to appeal to Generation Z in Asia Can Tokyo Fashion Week remain an important player?

