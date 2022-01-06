Seth Johnson’s students dress for success + homicide arrest





Happy Thursday, residents of Montgomery! Here’s everything you need to know in Montgomery today.

First of all, the weather forecast for the day: Rather cloudy, showers around. High: 59 Low: 28.

Here are the 2 best stories today in Montgomery: Through a partnership between Seth Johnson Elementary and the Montgomery STEP Foundation, the school’s students are all “committed” to learning the keys to success. Seth Johnson’s fifth grade students participate in a mentoring program, with weekly sessions on character development, career discovery and various topics related to positive community influences. One of these sessions is “Dress for Success”, described in the story. (Facebook) Montgomery Police made an arrest in Montgomery’s last homicide in 2021. 22 years old Herve Owens of Montgomery, who was previously suspected of having shot and killed Michael Woods, 20, on December 22, has been accused of murder Tuesday. Woods’ death was the 76th and final homicide investigation in 2021 for the city. The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released at the time of publication. (WSFA 12) From our sponsor:

Learn how to become a home travel agent – Renaissance Montgomery Hotel (7:00 p.m.) From my notebook: A panel of federal judges heard arguments over the new Alabama congressional and legislative maps , including whether alternative plans would better represent black voters. (Facebook)

, including whether alternative plans would better represent black voters. (Facebook) Watch Tuesday’s full recording Montgomery City Council Meeting . (Facebook)

. (Facebook) Meet Chief, a four year old retriever mix to Montgomery who hopes find his forever home. (Facebook) Do you like the Montgomery Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Danielle Fallon

