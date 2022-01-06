Best Electric Shavers for Men 2021: From Budget to Premium





E Electric razors have come a long way since Victor Kiam, President and CEO of Remington, liked the razor so much that he bought the company. These days they don’t just attack facial hair. They can define and trim your beard and sideburns, trim nose hair and eyebrows – and all of the ones reviewed below can be used in the shower. There is a huge range of products out there, but the right razor can be a useful ally in your grooming arsenal. One of the first decisions is to opt for a foil or rotary model. Foil razors use movable blades under a perforated metal cover. Designed for shaving with a back-and-forth motion, they are suitable for fine or lighter hair, are quick to clean and can produce a smoother shave, although the long flat head may be more difficult to maneuver around lines of your chin. The rotating models have a trio of circular heads and are used in a circular motion to comfortably move around the contours. They are a good choice if your hair is thick, coarse, or long, tends to be quieter, but most don’t shave as close as an aluminum head. Then there’s the question of whether to lather or not to lather – whether to go for a wet or dry shave. Dry shaving is quick and good for quick touch-ups or for use on the go, while wet shaving is when you apply gel or foam and provides more protection for sensitive skin. All of these razors can be used for both, so choosing which one is right for you may simply be a matter of cost, personal choice, or how much time you have available. READ MORE Philips Shaver series 9000 Wet and Dry electric shaver < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6322%"/> Philips The Philips Shaver 9000 series shaver is one of the most premium rotary shavers on the market and has a series of high-tech features, including an illumination system that signals when you press too hard or too soft to get the most efficient shave. The metallic finish looks good and it took minimal time and effort to get a really close shave. It can be used for both wet and dry shaves – personally I preferred the dry option – and comes with a cable-free Quick Clean Pod that removes grime from the blades without much hassle. Quite the Man City of rotary razors – leading the league but with a price tag to match. Buy now 249.99 , Boots {#hasItems} Price comparison a {/ hasItems ite} {ite #items {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now a {/ items} {{#hasItems} has {/ has elements Panasonic ES-LV9Q 5-blade wet and dry electric shaver < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6322%"/> Panasonic Panasonic claims to have developed this razor based on the art of the Japanese tradition of making samurai swords. It features nano-sharpened steel inner blades at just 30 degrees with 70,000 cross-cutting actions per minute. It certainly looks the part and it has a 16-way multi-flex head – which slides, twists, and moves up and down and in circles to follow the contours of your face. It took a bit of practice to hook it up to the self-cleaning charger, but overall it produced an impressive result with minimal skin irritation. If the Philips Series 9000 is the Man City of the rotating league, it is the Liverpool of the foil championship. Buy now 234 , Amazon {#hasItems} Price comparison a {/ hasItems ite} {ite #items {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now a {/ items} {{#hasItems} has {/ has elements Panasonic ES-LV97 5-blade wet and dry electric shaver < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6322%"/> Panasonic Like the LV9Q, it has a distinctive five-blade shaving head but is a bit lighter on the wallet. The ES-LV97 features the same beard sensor technology – increasing power where beard growth is important and reducing in other areas to ensure an even shave and prevent skin irritation. Despite the large shaving head, it’s not at all heavy. The razor is well balanced and at just under 200 grams it is also quite light. Not quite as stylish as the more expensive model, but it’s still a nice, efficient piece of equipment. Buy now 179.99 , Amazon {#hasItems} Price comparison a {/ hasItems ite} {ite #items {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now a {/ items} {{#hasItems} has {/ has elements Philips Series 3000 Wet or Dry electric shaver < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6322%"/> Philips It comes at a much more affordable price point than the 9000, but has many of the same features as its more expensive stable mate. More Leicester City than Manchester City. It has a pivot feature that follows the curves of the face and I’ve found it gives a decent shave without causing too much irritation. It is light and has a good battery life – and can again be used for both wet and dry shaves. Very practical model, it now has a mower which was absent on the old models. Quite elegant in a sort of old school style. For the price, it’s hard to argue. Buy now 45 , Boots {#hasItems} Price comparison a {/ hasItems ite} {ite #items {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now a {/ items} {{#hasItems} has {/ has elements Braun Series 5 electric shaver < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6322%"/> Braun This German-made model looks pretty cool and has three flexible blades that conform to the contours of the face for a close shave. I found it a bit noisier than some razors, but it was pretty decent and you can clean it without removing the razor head. It doesn’t have a built-in trimmer, but the Easyclick system means you can quickly swap out the head for a precision trimmer attachment (which is included) with minimal fuss. Maybe not Bayern Munich from the razor world but certainly Borussia Dortmund. Buy now 59.99 , Boots {#hasItems} Price comparison a {/ hasItems ite} {ite #items {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now a {/ items} {{#hasItems} has {/ has elements Braun Series 3 ProSkin < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6322%"/> Braun A fairly straightforward razor, the Braun Series 3 can be found decently priced with a bit of shopping and offers similar qualities to many more expensive models. It’s comfortable to use and quick to charge (it has a five minute quick charge that also gives enough juice for a single shave). The razor can be used in the shower and on dry land. Granted, it doesn’t have the swivel head of more expensive razors, but I’ve found that I can get a decent shave with just a little bit of wrist movement and a few passes. There aren’t any fancy extras and it’s a bit strident in terms of noise, but gets the job done. Buy now 39.99 , Boots {#hasItems} Price comparison a {/ hasItems ite} {ite #items {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now a {/ items} {{#hasItems} has {/ has elements Remington F6 Style Aqua Series < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6322%"/> Remington Coming in at around 50, the Remington F6 has two independent flex sheets and an intercept trimmer to give you a close shave at a comfortable price. Its head swivels to conform to the contours of your face and tackle difficult areas around the chin. Charging fast and with a non-slip grip, it has the feel of some more expensive razors – and it earns bonus points because you don’t need a dedicated razor charger or adapter to power it. Instead, it uses a USB cable, which means the shaver can be used with any charger, power bank, or laptop when you’re on the go. Buy now 39.99 , Amazon {#hasItems} Price comparison a {/ hasItems ite} {ite #items {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now a {/ items} {{#hasItems} has {/ has elements Remington R6 Style Series Aqua < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6322%"/> Remington It’s pretty much the rotating version of the Remington F6. It has a similar style and features – so it can be used wet and dry and charged through the USB connector, and its price is similar if you shop around. It fits comfortably in the hand, is 100% waterproof, and has a charge that lasts for 60 minutes. I went a bit Harvey Two-Face and tried shaving half my face with the R6 and the other half with the F6. As for the results, I couldn’t really detect much of a difference – so it may depend on whether you prefer a rotary or a sheet. Either way, a practical razor at a good price. Buy now 39.99 , Amazon {#hasItems} Price comparison a {/ hasItems ite} {ite #items {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now a {/ items} {{#hasItems} has {/ has elements Gillette Labs heated razor < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6322%"/> Gillette It’s not a razor in the traditional sense, but because it needs recharging before it can work, it was cut off (sorry!). Considered the world’s first heated razor, it is designed to give the feeling of a hotel towel shave in a barber shop thanks to its heating strip – the temperature of which can be controlled with the push of a button. I tended to keep it on the highest setting because it was nicer on the skin. The LED display and the way the shaver magnetically docks to the charging station is also a nice touch. It has what Gillette calls its most advanced, thinnest, and thinnest blades – and it delivered a remarkable close shave. However, the cost of replacement blades (45 for eight) must be factored into. Buy now 75 , Gillette {#hasItems} Price comparison a {/ hasItems ite} {ite #items {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now a {/ items} {{#hasItems} has {/ has elements King C Gillette Style Master < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6322%"/> Gillette Again, this is not a traditional razor as such, but this cordless trimmer is another weapon in the grooming arsenal that is worth considering for those who want to trim and trim their facial hair and maintain their thatch. It has three attachments – a short beard comb, a long beard comb, and a beard comb – and it’s fully waterproof with 45 minutes of runtime for use in the shower. I tackled my eyebrows which were starting to become a bit Bernard Ingham. Despite my fears of an accidental shave, it held up well and was easy to use. Probably not the choice if you have a longer beard, but very useful for those who want a quick touch up and cut. Buy now 26.66 , Gillette {#hasItems} Price comparison a {/ hasItems ite} {ite #items {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now a {/ items} {{#hasItems} has {/ has elements

