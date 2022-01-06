Shop 38 new year deals from Amazon, Target and more

The new year is a great time to start fresh. For many people, that means creating resolutions that will help them make big changes in their health, fitness and overall lifestyles. But for others, something as simple as getting a new pair of shoes or brightening up your home decor can be a great way to kick off the year on the right foot.

No matter how youre starting 2022, right now there are a ton of sales on items that will come in handy in the days ahead. For those looking to up their workout game, for example, Target is currently offering 20% ​​off select fitness gear. Amazon is also offering a range of discounts on everything from treadmills to dumbbells. Or, if youre hoping to get more organized at home this year, we found deals on storage solutions from Home Depot and Bed Bath & Beyond.

From activewear to skin saviors, here are 38 cant-miss new year deals that you can shop right now.

Beauty deals

This set comes with everything you need to achieve the perfect blowout at home. Use the included Wizard Detangling Primer to prep, then dry and style your hair with the two-in-one Blow Dryer Brush. Later on, you can spray on some of the Perk Up Dry Shampoo to give your hair new life after a day or two of wear.

Today is the last day to shop Sephoras End of the Year Sale. Youll have to act quickly to take advantage of the deals on top beauty products, like this long-wear foundation from Fenty Beauty, which is currently marked down to just $ 18.

bareMinerals SKINLONGEVITY Long Life Herb Serum

Formulated with niacinamide and a mineral-rich plant extract, this serum can help reduce the look of fine lines, improve texture and strengthen the skin barrier to give you an overall healthier-looking complexion, according to BareMinerals.

Dry winter skin is no match for this ultra-hydrating cream from First Aid Beauty. According to the brand, it can help hydrate and calm skin as well as reduce symptoms of conditions like eczema, dermatitis and keratosis pilaris.

Spent the night tossing and turning? Don’t let it show. These eye patches feature ingredients like hyaluronic acid and caffeine, which are said to hydrate and brighten the under-eye area to revive tired skin.

The holidays may be over, but you can still treat yourself to this lipstick gift set from Nars. It includes three full-sized lipsticks wrapped in a chic cosmetic bag.

Fitness deals

Upgrade your home gym with this indoor cycling bike. While flywheel bikes can be expensive, this one is relatively affordable and features an adjustable resistance knob, ergonomic handlebars and caged foot pedals.

If weight loss is one of your goals, a scale can be a great tool to help you keep track of your progress. This smart scale connects to your phone to provide you with a range of health data points including weight, body fat percentage, muscle mass and more.

Recovery is an important part of any fitness routine and you can use this massage gun to relieve any tightness and soreness after a tough workout. It has 20-speed levels and 10 interchangeable massage heads so you can customize it to your liking.

Karena Wu, physical therapist and owner of ActiveCare Physical Therapy in New York City and India, recently told TODAY that kettlebells are her new favorite piece of workout equipment. This option from Target is currently 20% off and comes in a variety of weights ranging from 10 to 30 pounds.

Nothing gets you excited to exercise more than cute workout gear. And this pair of five-pound dumbbells will look as great sitting in your living room as they will in your post-workout sweaty selfies.

The Halo fitness tracker is the No. 1 new release in sports apparel and equipment on Amazon and right now you can get it for 25% off. With your purchase, youll get a 12-month Halo membership, which will give you access to a range of workouts and programs to help you stay on top of your goals.

Macys is offering $ 50 off select Fitbit styles through Jan. 17. We suggest grabbing the Versa 2 model, which can be used to track fitness, calorie burn, sleep and more. The best part? It has a long-lasting battery life, so you can get up to six days of use off of one charge.

Tired of your headphone cord getting in the way during your workouts? Make the switch to wireless earbuds. This top-rated pair is currently 55% off on Amazon, bringing the price down to just $ 27.

Athleisure deals

Yoga pants are back (and thanks to TikTok, theyre now called flared leggings). You can get in on the trend and score an extra 30% off this pair from Gap when you use the code ADD-ON at checkout. The breathable fabric wicks moisture away from your body as you move and has flat seams to prevent chafing.

Lululemon Invigorate High-Rise Tight 25 “

While Lululemons end-of-the-year sale may be over, you can still find deals on tons of shopper favorites in the brands We Made Too Much section. Made with Lululemons quick-drying Everlux fabric, these leggings will stand up to even the sweatiest workouts.

TikTokers love the flattering look of Aeries crossover leggings and you can get this cropped pair for 40% off right now, bringing the price down to just under $ 25.

Through Jan. 17, select Zella apparel is up to 20% off at Nordstrom. We love the look of this strappy sports bra thats both stylish and supportive.

For tougher workouts, opt for this sports bra from Target. Made for high-intensity workouts like running or kickboxing, it features comfortable padded cups and convertible straps that will keep everything in place.

Outdoor Voices Athena Dress

Outdoor Voices was one of the first brands to release an exercise dress and is often credited with kicking off the trend. Right now, the brand is offering up to 50% off select items, so you can save on the Athena style.

Belt bags have made a comeback and this option from Adidas will make the perfect addition to your athleisure collection. Use it on runs or walks to keep your phone and keys easily accessible.

During Adidas January Sale, you can save up to 40% on select sneakers, apparel and fitness accessories. These shoes, which are currently marked down to under $ 50, have an average 4.5-star rating from more than 871 reviews. Perfect for walking or running, they have a plush Cloudfoam midsole and a memory foam sock liner for added comfort.

Nike Downshifter 11 Women’s Running Shoes

You can also grab these running shoes from Nike for a discount. Available in seven colors, reviewers describe them as both “stylish” and “comfortable.”

Fashion deals

Long, puffed sleeves add a fun element to this cute dress, and right now you can get it for under $ 60 at Gap.

Today is the last day to score an extra 60% off sale styles during Banana Republics Winter Sale. This stylish sweater, which is included in the sale, is the ultimate trendy pick thanks to the ribbed material, buttoned details and off-the-shoulder design.

Will 2022 be the year that you finally try the baggy jeans trend? If so, youll want to add this pair from Old Navy to your cart. They have that sought-after slouchy look, but still hug your legs in all the right places. Theyre a great choice for the colder seasons, too, since theyre brushed on the inside for added warmth.

Nine West Slimming Pocket High-Waisted Flare Jeans

Or, if youre digging the flared jeans trend, you can add this pair to your closet for less than $ 30. They have slimming pockets and come in three washes, black, dark and blue.

Walmart is offering a number of year-end deals on everything from tech to fashion staples. These cozy slippers are just what your feet need at the end of a long day.

Not only do these boots look super chic, but they’re also waterproof to protect against water, puddles and slush.

Organization deals

There never seems to be enough room in your closet. Thankfully, this chic rack will give you another spot to store items in your growing clothing collection. Along with two hanging bars, it has shelves along the side that you can accessorize with shoes or decor.

Home Depot is helping you get organized in the new year by offering up to 25% off select storage solutions. You can save on this collapsible rack, which hangs from your wall to save precious floor space in your laundry room.

If you dont have much space on your walls, try this laundry hamper instead. The basket can be mounted inside your cabinets so clothes will be hidden yet easily accessible thanks to the sliding mechanism.

Whether you hang it up by your front door or in your kitchen, this storage shelf will make a stylish and functional addition to your home. With both hooks and shelves, it can be used to store books, hang pans and so much more.

A bulky drying rack can take up a lot of space on your countertop. This one stands over your kitchen sink, creating more room for other kitchen essentials. It even has special sections for things like silverware and glasses. Make sure you select the coupon before adding it to your cart to get the discount.

Put all that empty space above your toilet to good use with this shelving unit. With crown molding and recessed panels, the sleek design will easily fit in with the rest of your decor.

Compact and sleek, this mirror features a hidden storage compartment, so you can keep your products tucked away until youre ready to prep.

Decor deals

These cute planters will motivate you to test your green thumb this year. Made by Denver-based artist Naomi Nickerson, theyre the perfect size to hold a succulent or small bud. And because theyre handmade, no two are the same, so yours will feel truly unique.

Both celebrities and shoppers cant get enough of Barefoot Dreams ultra-cozy blankets. And it’s not hard to see why. This throw from the brand has an impressive average 4.8-star rating from more than 1,600 reviews, with people saying that its ridiculously soft and pure luxury for a great price.

