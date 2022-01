Australian socialite Amy Castano flaunts Dubai’s strict dress code

Dubai may be known for its modest dress rules, but Australian influencer Amy Castano hasn’t stopped her from flaunting her body.

Influencer Amy Castano shared a racy vacation selfie after returning to Australia from Dubai. Castano posed in front of a bathroom mirror wearing a black triangle bikini that showcased the fitness star’s incredible figure. Celebrating New Years in the UAE, Castano, 31, jokingly flouted the country’s conservative dress codes. As she has since returned to Sydney, Castano gave fans a glimpse of her lavish vacation in Dubai, where she shared several photos of herself in cutout bikinis and bodycon dresses. Posing with her friend and Australian entrepreneur, Amal Wakim, in a cropped sportswear ensemble, Castano joked that her revealing outfits and swimsuits “will make her stop.” “She’s using me to go viral on TikTok and asked me to flash… I’d be arrested for you @ amal.wakim.” Committed to the cause, ”she wrote in an Instagram story. Posting another photo of the couple in bikinis at the beach, Castano wrote: “For those with money on @ Amal.Wakim they get arrested first.” Based in Sydney, Castano is the co-founder of the Acero personal training and gym group. Fitness star runs Kensington Gym with her husband and celebrity personal trainer Jono Castano, whose celebrity clientele includes Rita Ora, Pia Miller, former single Matty Johnson and model Laura Dundovic. While Dubai is renowned for being an international hub, tourists are advised to dress modestly, especially in traditional markets and places that have religious significance like mosques. While it is recommended that both men and women cover their shoulders and knees when in public, counseling is usually relaxed in tourist locations like hotels and resorts. However, the country still applies some conservative views. Recently, reality TV star Charlotte Crosby was fired by airport security for bringing a sex toy in her luggage, which is considered an illegal item by the United Arab Emirates. Other items like CBD oil, pornography, and prescription drugs are also prohibited, as is alcohol, unless purchased from a licensed location.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/fashion/celebrity/australian-socialite-amy-castano-flaunts-dubais-strict-dress-code/news-story/591124655ed82f69ae5d9a30e85708d4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

